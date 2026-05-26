Drake Celebrates Breaking Michael Jackson’s Record With 14 #1 Hits

Drake’s three-album release breaks records across Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously, cementing his status as one of music’s biggest forces.

Drake just rewrote the entire Billboard playbook in a single week, and the numbers are absolutely insane.

The Toronto superstar dropped three albums simultaneously on May 15 and immediately claimed the top three spots on the Billboard 200 while flooding the Hot 100 with 42 songs, shattering the previous record held by Morgan Wallen.

This isn’t just dominance; it’s a complete takeover of the charts that only a handful of artists in history have even attempted.

“Janice S###” from the Iceman album debuted at number one on the Hot 100 with 40.7 million streams on its opening day, and that single achievement pushed Drake past Michael Jackson into the history books.

He’s now sitting on 14 number-one hits as a solo male artist, a record that stands alone.

The three albums, Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti, combined for over 715,000 first-week units, making Drake the only artist ever to debut three projects in the top three album positions simultaneously.

The breakdown of his Hot 100 presence tells the real story here. Drake occupies nine of the top ten slots, with only Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” breaking through at number five.

Below “Janice S###,” the rest of his catalog fills positions two through four and six through ten, creating a wall of Drake that listeners literally can’t escape.

This marks the second time Drake has achieved nine of the top ten slots, a feat only Taylor Swift has surpassed by taking all ten positions three times since 2022.

The timing of this release carries weight beyond the numbers. Drake’s last solo project came after his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, where Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” became a cultural moment that shifted the narrative around both artists.

While Drake’s reputation took some hits during that beef, this chart performance serves as a reminder that commercial dominance and cultural relevance aren’t always the same conversation.