Cardi B Reaches Nine Total AMA Wins After 2026 Hip-Hop Sweep

Cardi B swept the Hip-Hop categories at the 2026 AMAs, taking home three major awards, including best female artist and best album.

The 2026 American Music Awards belonged to one woman who absolutely dominated the Hip-Hop categories: Cardi B.

The rap star swept three major awards at the ceremony held May 25 in Las Vegas, cementing her status as one of the most decorated artists in the genre right now.

The Bronx rapper claimed best female Hip-Hop artist, best Hip-Hop song for “ErrTime,” and best Hip-Hop album for her project AM I THE DRAMA?

Her triple win puts her in rare company and shows the staying power she’s built over the years. Cardi B’s sweep means she now has nine total AMA wins across her career, positioning her among the most awarded female rappers in the award show’s history.

This wasn’t just a night of recognition for past work either. These wins validate the direction she’s taken with her latest material and prove she’s still setting the tone in Hip-Hop.

Kendrick Lamar took home the best male Hip-Hop artist award, while Monaleo earned the breakthrough Hip-Hop artist award, marking a significant moment for the rising talent who’s been building momentum throughout the year.

The recognition at the AMAs gives her the kind of platform that can accelerate a career, and industry insiders are watching closely to see what she does next with this visibility.