Kanye West Concert In Istanbul Expected To Rake In $100M From Tourism

Kanye West is bringing the biggest production Turkey has ever seen to Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30, and he’s not coming alone.

Travis Scott’s locked in as a surprise guest for the massive European tour opener, with both artists set to perform their collaborative track “Father” in front of what could be over 120,000 people, according to Türkiye Today.

Event organizer Erdem Karahan from ILS Vision confirmed the lineup, noting that Ye and Travis have a history of performing together in Los Angeles.

The scale of this thing is insane. With 75,000 tickets already sold and international visitors flying in from Russia, Kazakhstan, the UK, Germany, the US, and Poland, they’re expecting to hit somewhere north of 115,000 bodies in the stadium.

The production budget alone tells you how serious this is. They’re dropping over $3 million on stage design, lighting, and technical equipment.

A globe-shaped stage is being transported to Istanbul and assembled over 10 days using 40 truckloads of gear and hundreds of workers. The sound system runs 360 degrees around the venue, with laser shows and drone performances built into the setlist.

Ye’s daughter is also expected to perform, and the concert marks a major return for the artist after years of international controversy.

Turkish artists Sena Sener, Motive, and Lvbel C5 are handling supporting duties.

Outside the stadium, there’s a festival area with a capacity of 30,000 more people, featuring additional performances and a full-orchestra set from Ye.

No alcohol is being served at the venue. Tourism officials are projecting the concert will generate between $50 million and $100 million in ancillary revenue from international visitors’ hotel stays, transportation, and food spending.

This marks Ye’s first time back in Istanbul in 11 years. The concert will be broadcast live on television with 16 cameras and steadicam systems capturing every angle.