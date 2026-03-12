Kanye West Doubles Down With Extra LA Show Despite Outcry From Jews

Kanye announced a second Los Angeles performance at SoFi Stadium on April 1 alongside his April 3 show, despite pushback.

Ye announced a second Los Angeles performance at SoFi Stadium on April 1 to accompany his previously scheduled April 3 show, both designed to promote his upcoming album Bully.

The decision to add another show comes despite significant pushback from Jewish community leaders and activists.

Sam Yebri, a former city council candidate and Jewish advocate, told The California Post that “Sofi hosting a Ye concert after his years of hate-filled vitriol and Nazi-inspired music spits in the face of every Jewish person in Los Angeles.” Yebri continued, “Events need venues. Venues make choices. Sofi made a despicable choice.”

Despite Yebri’s cries, demand for the original April 3 performance proved overwhelming.

Over 1 million people queued for tickets when presales opened, and the show sold out completely. The massive interest demonstrates Kanye’s ability to draw crowds despite years of controversy surrounding his antisemitic remarks and behavior.

Ye’s tour schedule continues expanding across multiple continents.

His current booked dates include March 3 in Delhi, India, followed by the two Los Angeles shows in April, then May 30 in Istanbul, Turkey, and June 6 in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Each venue represents a major stadium capable of holding tens of thousands of attendees.

The Bully album, originally scheduled for January 30, has been delayed multiple times.

As of March 12, 2026, the project is set to release on March 27, featuring tracks like “Preacher Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Damn,” and “Losing Your Mind.”

Presales for the April 1 date begin Thursday, March 12, at 10 A.M. PDT, with general sales starting Friday, March 13, at 10 A.M. PDT.