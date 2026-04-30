EXCLUSIVE: HoneyKomb Brazy’s Team Moves Too Fast On Supervised Release, Court Shuts It Down

HoneyKomb Brazy’s bid to end his supervised release early is thrown out by a federal judge just six weeks after his release from prison.

HoneyKomb Brazy tried to end his supervised release early and it didn’t go well at all.

A motion filed on the Mobile rapper’s behalf was tossed by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose on April 27, 2026. A consultant named Eli Vick of Erech Consulting filed it, asking the court to excuse conduct that may have broken the terms of his release and to end his supervision entirely. The problem is that Vick isn’t a lawyer and has no right to file motions in federal court on someone else’s behalf.

The motion claimed that guns seen in HoneyKomb Brazy’s videos, including his track “Dead People,” were “non-functional props … essential to the commercial viability of the ‘gangsta rap’ genre.” Vick also cited the rapper’s work with the Boys and Girls Club, support from family and his management team, and the fact that his team hired outside security to “avoid direct contact with firearms.” It’s the same argument used in 2021, when defense lawyers told a Mobile County judge that guns in 15 video clips were prop weapons covered by disclaimers. That didn’t work back then either.

Even if Vick had been a real attorney, the motion still had no shot. Federal law says a judge can’t even look at early release until the person has served at least one full year of supervision. HoneyKomb Brazy only started his release on March 13, 2026, putting him about six weeks in when the filing hit the judge’s desk. The court threw it out.

This all goes back to a December 2023 traffic stop in Alabama that put HoneyKomb Brazy and two bodyguards in handcuffs on felon-in-possession charges. He took a plea deal and got 30 months. At his sentencing he told the court, “I wanted to be a great man. I just didn’t know how. … I really want to do right.” His lawyer made clear the rapper had real safety concerns, since his grandparents had been killed and his family was being targeted, and that the bodyguards were hired by outside parties according to FOX10 News who never told anyone they couldn’t legally carry guns.

HoneyKomb Brazy’s supervised release runs three years, and he won’t be able to ask for early release until March 2027.