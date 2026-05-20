Ebola is getting serious and we aren’t in the who, what, why, where and how of it all here in America.

As fears over a Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship continue to circulate, global health officials are now warning that a far more dangerous crisis may already be unfolding in Central Africa.

According to NBC News, the World Health Organization has raised serious concerns over a rapidly escalating Ebola outbreak that’s currently spreading across parts of Central Africa. Health officials say the virus is moving faster than expected. If containment efforts fail, there’s going to be a major issue. By the way, the World Cup has me thinking. Anyway…

At least 131 people have died so far, and there are another 531 suspected cases remain under investigation. The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo (why is “bug” in the name) strain of Ebola. This particular version of the virus currently has no approved vaccine or proven treatment. Great.

The situation went undetected for weeks. Now, the virus had already moved through regions messed up by armed conflict, political instability and fragile medical infrastructure. Aid organizations and public health workers are now struggling to respond.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is “deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic,” saying they will need help.

The United States Department of State has urged Americans to avoid travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda as officials attempt to contain the outbreak.

Ebola does not spread through the air like COVID-19. Transmission generally occurs through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected individuals. Nevertheless, infectious disease specialists warn that underestimating the virus would be a dangerous mistake.

And here is where it gets political.

Folks wonder if the United States and other nations are prepared to respond if the outbreak worsens.

So, I asked AI a simple question and it said the following…

The United States is no longer a member of the World Health Organization because President Donald Trump ordered the country’s withdrawal shortly after returning to office in January 2025. The withdrawal process took one year and officially took effect in January 2026.

The Trump administration argued that WHO mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, was too heavily influenced by China, failed to implement reforms, and did not act independently enough during the early stages of the outbreak. Administration officials also criticized the amount of money the U.S. contributed to the organization compared to other countries.

WHO leadership strongly opposed the move, warning that the withdrawal could weaken both American and global public health protections. The organization said the decision would make “both the United States and the world less safe.”

Public health experts inside the U.S. have also expressed concern because WHO plays a major role in:

tracking disease outbreaks worldwide,

coordinating pandemic responses,

monitoring flu strains for vaccines,

sharing global health data,

and organizing emergency responses to threats like Ebola and other infectious diseases.