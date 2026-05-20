Kanye West’s Payment Problems Keep Piling Up In Court With Latest Lawsuit Over Design Work

Kanye West’s Yeezy brand gets sued by web design company Ryanso for $150K in unpaid fees from 2025 work.

Kanye West is stacking lawsuits faster than he’s stacking tour dates, and the latest legal issue proves court pressure keeps mounting.

A web design company called Ryanso, LLC, just filed suit against his Yeezy brand for $150K in unpaid fees, claiming they completed digital work in October 2025 but were never paid for the services rendered.

The contract was signed in January 2025, and Ryanso says they sent a written demand for payment in March 2026 before finally taking legal action this month.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment, with Ryanso seeking the full $150K plus attorney fees and additional expenses.

This is just the latest financial headache for Ye, who’s been getting hit from multiple angles in 2026.

Just weeks ago, a federal jury ordered Kanye to pay over $438K after finding him liable for copyright infringement for using an uncleared sample in his music.

That same month, he was hit with a $140K judgment in a Malibu mansion renovation case where contractors claimed unpaid work.

Yeezy’s financial troubles trace back to the brand’s collapse after Kanye’s antisemitic remarks tanked the massive Adidas partnership.

The company’s been struggling to recover ever since, and these mounting legal judgments may suggest the cash flow problems are real and ongoing.

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