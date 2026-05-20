Whoo Kid Reveals Diddy Put Him In A Headlock For Leaking Biggie & 50 Cent Collab

DJ Whoo Kid leaked a Biggie and 50 Cent track on Hot 97, then escaped before Diddy could confront him over the Bad Boy cut.

DJ Whoo Kid had a master plan the moment he realized what he was holding in his hands.

An unreleased Biggie verse layered over a 50 Cent beat was sitting in his possession, and the legendary Hot 97 DJ knew exactly what would happen if he played it on air.

The risk was real. Diddy’s house was only ten minutes away from the station, and Whoo Kid understood the consequences of leaking material from the Bad Boy catalog.

But he wasn’t about to let that stop him. Instead, he orchestrated an escape that would’ve impressed a heist movie director.

“I knew Diddy would have just drove up and catch me and beat my ass,” Whoo Kid explained in a recent interview. “So I had it set to go on for five minutes before midnight for my show was off.”

The setup was meticulous. Whoo Kid coordinated with his crew at Hot 97, alerting DJ Enuff and making sure Angie Martinez stayed ready in her car.

His brother was downstairs with the engine running. Most people didn’t know about the escape elevator at Hot 97, the one artists used when they had beef with other industry figures.

Whoo Kid had that route mapped out. He dropped the track “Realest N#####” five minutes before his show ended, giving himself a narrow window to vanish before Diddy could reach him.

But the real confrontation came later. When Whoo Kid and 50 Cent had to rehearse for “SNL” the day before their performance, Diddy was waiting in the hallway.

He caught Whoo Kid in a “soft” headlock and dragged him toward 50 Cent’s room.

“I got a phone call from Chris Lighty saying ‘get out of there, you’re going to die,’” Whoo Kid recalled.

When they got inside, though, 50 Cent just laughed. The rapper already knew what was happening and didn’t care that the song was out there.

“Once the song is out, there’s no coming back,” Whoo Kid said. “And he’s like, ‘where did you get the song from?’ And I was like, ‘bro, I can’t snitch on the streets.'”

The producers who gave him the track disappeared after that, and Whoo Kid never saw them again.

The leaked collaboration became massive before streaming even existed, with Whoo Kid pressing and distributing 20,000 to 40,000 mixtape copies every eight weeks.

The track was so influential that people in Africa knew it even without understanding English.

“Realest N#####” eventually became an official release on the Bad Boys II soundtrack in 2003.