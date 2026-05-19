Sheriff Says Arrests Coming Soon In Deadly Stockton Mass Shooting Targeting Rappers

Sheriff Patrick Withrow says arrests in the deadly Stockton mass shooting could come within the next month.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow says arrests in the deadly Stockton mass shooting could come within the next month after investigators finish processing evidence.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has been working around the clock on the November 29 shooting that killed four people: three children and one adult, at a birthday party in Stockton.

The victims killed were ages 8, 9, 14, and 21. Thirteen others were wounded when masked gunmen opened fire with over 50 rounds from five different firearms at the Monkey Space banquet hall.

Multiple suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting, which investigators believe was gang-related and targeted rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy at the party.

Withrow gave an update on the investigation during his monthly address, revealing that detectives are in the final stages of compiling evidence before handing everything over to the district attorney.

“I can’t tell you too much, but it’s moving forward. It’s doing very, very well,” Withrow said.

The investigation has been methodical. Investigators have been sifting through surveillance footage, phone records, and other digital evidence from the shooting.

“We’re compiling all that. We have to get it all down on paper in reports. Then we’ll be able to hold it and hand it over to the DA who’s anxious to get his hands on this, and at that time, once they figure out what they have and all that, that’s the time we’ll start putting handcuffs on people,” Withrow said.

Withrow emphasized that the investigation is progressing exactly as planned, pushing back against online critics who questioned the pace of the probe.

“Don’t listen to those folks online who are the naysayers or anything like this. This is going exactly the way we wanted it to and we’re going to have a great result. God bless the families that were affected by that mass shooting, and our prayers are still with you and but we’re going to get the ones responsible,” Withrow said.

The sheriff’s office has been offering up to $130,000 in reward money for information leading to arrests.

As of May 18, 2026, no arrests have been made in the case.