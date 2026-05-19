G Herbo’s Fraud Manager Pleads Guilty In Stolen Credit Card Conspiracy

G Herbo might’ve dodged prison time, but the fraud conspiracy that bankrolled his lavish lifestyle just claimed another guilty plea.

Steven Hayes Jr., the former rap manager who orchestrated the stolen credit card scheme, admitted his role in the conspiracy on Monday after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict back in February.

The feds had charged him with fraud and identity theft, but prosecutors agreed to drop the aggravated identity theft count in exchange for his guilty plea, which would’ve tacked on a mandatory two-and-a-half-year sentence if he’d been convicted.

Hayes was running the operation while already on probation for a gun charge in Cook County, Illinois, which makes the whole situation even messier.

The scheme was wild: stolen credit card information was used to fund private jets, limousines, luxury vacations, and even two designer puppies that cost nine grand.

The government calculated Hayes’ personal loss at around $40,000, though his defense attorney will probably dispute that figure when sentencing rolls around.

Hayes agreed to pay back $2,700 in restitution to airlines and a limo company, which is basically pocket change compared to what went down.

G Herbo, the highest-profile defendant in the case, was already sentenced back in January 2024 to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to his role in the scheme.

He was ordered to pay nearly one-forty in restitution and forfeiture, plus a fifty-five-hundred-dollar fine.

His codefendant, Anthony Strong, got hit way harder, receiving thirty-four months in federal prison for his part in the operation.

The whole crew got caught when they tried to board a private plane that turned out to be part of a federal sting, which is how the case ended up in Massachusetts federal court, since one of the charter companies they defrauded was based there.

According to Yahoo News, Hayes is scheduled for sentencing on October 6, 2026.