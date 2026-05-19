Jake Paul’s MVP Bans Claressa Shields After Alleged Assault On Boxer

Claressa Shields found herself banned from future MVP events after a tense confrontation with fellow boxer Alycia Baumgardner turned into chaos.

Claressa Shields was banned indefinitely from all Most Valuable Promotions events after the undisputed boxing champion became involved in a physical altercation with Alycia Baumgardner during Saturday night’s MVP MMA event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

What began as a tense face-to-face at Saturday night’s Jake Paul-backed promotion company’s MMA “Rousey vs. Carano” event quickly turned chaotic when Baumgardner approached Shields and extended her hand in what appeared to be a peace offering. Instead, Shields slapped the hand away and lunged forward before security rushed in to separate the fighters.

The confrontation unfolded in a private VIP section during the Netflix-streamed event. Cellphone footage captured the event and spread it online.

Now MVP has responded forcefully.

“Most Valuable Promotions is aware of the incident during MVP’s Rousey vs. Carano event on Saturday night involving physical contact by Claressa Shields toward Alycia Baumgardner,” the company said in a lengthy statement released Monday.

“MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events.”

The promotion added that Shields’ conduct “reflects poorly on MVP and women’s sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift.”

“Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice,” the statement continued. “There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter, but to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable.”

The bad blood between the two undisputed champions has been simmering for months. Shields repeatedly criticized Baumgardner’s performances and publicly questioned her standing among elite women fighters. Shields also previously accused Baumgardner of performance-enhancing drug use after Baumgardner tested positive. She challenged the ruling and a suspension was lifted.

There is such a large weight difference between the two, a real fight is extremely unlikely. Shields competes around middleweight while Baumgardner dominates at junior lightweight, a 30-pound difference.

Shields took to X/Twitter to defend her actions.

“Imma continue giving b#tches hell respectfully,” Shields posted.

“That lil ass girl said ‘I’ll beat your ass right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim,” she continued. “Can’t go around threatening people, take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT”

Baumgardner has not publicly addressed the confrontation.