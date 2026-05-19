Donald Trump’s Adviser Denies Nicki Minaj Seeking Favors From The Administration

Alex Bruesewitz is firing back at critics, claiming Nicki Minaj sought personal favors from President Trump in exchange for her political support.

The Trump adviser, 29, released a statement defending the rapper against what he calls a coordinated smear campaign designed to undermine her credibility.

Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes offered a nuanced take, suggesting Nicki may have felt pressured by personal circumstances.

“It seems that she wanted something from The Office and was trying to maybe help herself, a friend, a boyfriend, whatever,” Perry said. “If my best friend or someone in my family needed something and I had to go begging and grovelling to somebody to get it to happen, I probably would’ve made a bad judgement as well.”

Linda Perry is right tho.

The women on the left would really have gotten her whatever she was after.



Conservative Women dont like black women lol. And i doubt Melania is gonna stand for anymore trump x Nicki canoodling.



Nicki just seems mad male centric and thirsty for… https://t.co/f75HCBmvT7 — AZEALIA BANKS (@iiwasinthee212) May 18, 2026

Rapper Azealia Banks was bolder, suggesting that Nicki’s alignment with Trump stems from personal motivations.

Breusewitz blasted Nicki’s haters and attempted to separate Nicki’s political convictions from the transactional narratives critics have constructed around her.

“This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about \@nickiminaj,” Bruesewitz said. “Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total garbage.”

This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about @NICKIMINAJ.



Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total… https://t.co/0gqjwP9oJO — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 18, 2026

Speculation has circulated online that Nicki Minaj is seeking citizenship assistance or a pardon for her husband, Kenneth Petty, who’s a registered sex offender.

Nicki received a Trump Gold Card, a fast-tracked visa program, and posted about “finalizing citizenship paperwork,” fueling conspiracy theories about transactional politics.

According to TIME magazine’s extensive profile, Nicki’s MAGA transformation accelerated after she felt abandoned by Democratic leadership.

She blamed former President Obama and Jay-Z for creating an environment where Black artists felt pressured to vote Democratic without question.

When Governor Gavin Newsom ignored her requests for help with repeated swatting attacks at her Los Angeles home, she found unexpected support from Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who connected her with federal law enforcement and private security resources.

Nicki’s journey toward MAGA began years earlier, with a 2012 collaboration with Lil Wayne in which she rapped about voting Republican.

The rapper has since become Trump’s most visible celebrity validator, speaking at the UN about Christian persecution in Nigeria and attending White House events promoting the administration’s agenda.