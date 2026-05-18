Did Jay-Z Quietly Step In To Cool Rick Ross Down?

Rick Ross shocked all by going after Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke, but many think Jay-Z ended the fracas before it turned into a mess.

Rick Ross Backpedals After Mentioning Kareem “Biggs” Burke And Everyone Think Jay-Z Made The Call

Rick Ross may have finally realized he stepped into some poo.

The Miami rap mogul recently took aim at Kareem “Biggs” Burke, one of the co-founders of Roc-A-Fella Records. And, you know, he’s also a man we respect. He’s a power player, but behind the scenes. For people who really know the culture, Biggs was never just another executive. He was considered the money man, the strategist and, depending on who you ask, the muscle. He reportedly bankrolled the early rise of the entire Roc-A-Fella movement.

That is why we were shocked when Ross started firing shots not only at Biggs, but also at podcasters Rory and Mal. Mal and Biggs are brothers. Did not help!

The confusing part is nobody seems to know exactly what sparked the tension. I want to know!

We all turned toward Drake because Rory and Mal have consistently defended Drake. They love Drake over there. Joe Budden also got dragged into the chatter, but that was just because they used to be on his show. Then came the twist.

Ross backed off. Completely.

Rick Ross issues an updated statement about Biggs.



“Aye Biggs Burke….you got somebody that really love you & imma leave it at that…. Oh & I love that person too”. https://t.co/cMqx98wnY9 pic.twitter.com/KKIPCtCRjV — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) May 17, 2026

Rozay issued a rare Hip-Hop retraction. It even felt like an apology, something not often seen.

Here come the rumors.

The rumor set now believes somebody powerful reached out to Ross privately and told him to relax. Most fingers are pointing directly at Jay. As in Jay-Z.

Nobody has confirmed that The Roc Boss made the call, but the energy shifted too fast for it to be anybody else. Biggs has maintained a relationship with Jay. And he’s got respect across multiple generations of the music industry. You do not play with Biggs.

Invisible power still exists.

For now, whatever issue existed appears to be over before it truly began.

I am sure Mal and Rory will say something.