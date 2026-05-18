Drake Fans And BTS Army Clash After Spotify Botches Streaming Record

Spotify admitted it manually miscounted streams and handed Drake a 2026 record that actually belongs to BTS and their song “Swim.”

Drake’s Iceman rollout was aDrake\’s Iceman rollout and BTS were already tangledlready one for the books, but Spotify managed to overshadow some of it by announcing a record that wasn’t theirs to give.

The platform publicly declared “Make Them Cry” the biggest-debuting single on Spotify in 2026, and within hours the BTS Army had their receipts out and ready.

BTS fans immediately pointed to “Swim,” the lead track off the group’s March album ARIRANG, which had already pulled 14.6 million streams in a single day when it dropped, a number “Make Them Cry” hadn’t actually beaten.

Chart trackers backed the fans up and the pressure forced Spotify’s hand fast. The platform went back into its own data, ran the numbers again, and realized its team had been manually reviewing streams and accidentally merged the tallies from two separate ICEMAN tracks into one, artificially inflating “Make Them Cry’s” total.

The initial streams review process was completed manually, resulting in streams from two different album tracks being combined. Drake continues to hold the record for most-streamed artist and album in a single day in 2026. We apologize for the error and have implemented updated… — Spotify (@Spotify) May 16, 2026

Spotify posted its correction on X, writing, “The initial streams review process was completed manually, resulting in streams from two different album tracks being combined. Drake continues to hold the record for most-streamed artist and album in a single day in 2026. We apologize for the error and have implemented updated review procedures to prevent similar issues in the future.”

The “manually” part of that statement is what had the internet fully lit.

Fans couldn’t wrap their heads around a trillion-dollar streaming company hand-counting stream tallies in 2026, and theories about intentional bias spread fast across every platform.

People also noticed the statement didn’t explicitly reaffirm BTS’s record by name, which felt like Spotify was trying to quietly fix the numbers without fully owning the narrative they’d put out.

That half-correction didn’t sit well with anyone who’d been watching this play out in real time.

There’s a layer to this that nobody’s talking about enough. “Make Them Cry” is the very track where Drake name-drops BTS in the opening verse, rapping, “I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.”

BTS members V and J-Hope posted their reaction on Instagram Stories, and the clip of them freezing mid-dance when they caught their name in the record went completely viral, which means Drake’s ICEMAN rollout and BTS were already tangled before Spotify made things messier.

Drizzy still walked away holding records for most-streamed artist and most-streamed album in a single day for 2026.

BTS’s “Swim” remains the biggest individual song debut of the year on Spotify with 14.6 million streams, a record that’s now been confirmed twice.