50 Cent’s Shreveport Expansion Delayed by Major Infrastructure Issues

50 Cent’s Red River District project in Shreveport hits pause as inspectors identify major repairs that need to happen.

50 Cent just hit pause on his Red River District expansion in Shreveport after city inspectors flagged serious structural issues that need fixing before anything moves forward.

The Shreveport City Council had just greenlit extending his Millennium Studios lease from 45 years to a full 99 years, which everyone thought would unlock the next phase of development.

But that’s not how it’s playing out right now, according to KSLA.

The real issue is that inspectors have found that major repairs are necessary throughout the Red River District before any legal agreements can proceed.

“I believe this deal can be worked out, Mayor Tom Arceneaux is the truth and is for a better Shreveport,” 50 Cent said.

“50 is excited to be here. We just want to create a unique partnership that grows everything together. We’re excited to have something grow in Red River District that will help everyone,” 50 Cent’s rep Elizabeth Martin added, making clear the project isn’t dead, just delayed.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor emphasized the urgency of addressing these problems.

“I think the immediate concern is get together as soon as possible. Let’s move on this, and then the next step is operation, and we can improve the look and the viability of the Red River District,” Taylor explained

The G-Unit team is now working to estimate the cost of those repairs before sitting down with city officials to negotiate next steps. This cost assessment becomes the critical bridge between where things stand now and when real development can resume.

50 Cent’s Louisiana business ventures have already transformed Shreveport’s entertainment landscape, and this Red River District project represents the next evolution of that partnership.

The timeline for repairs and negotiations remains unclear, but city leaders are optimistic about moving forward when conditions align.