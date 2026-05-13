Nicki Minaj’s Latest Move Has Barbz Wondering “WTF?”

Nicki Minaj went…possibly mad after she blocked her own Barbz over a new artist.

Nicki Minaj is moving weird and her kingdom is wondering if she’s ok. There is significant evidence that she has started blocking and unfollowing fan accounts – The Barbz – over “the next Barbie.” DANG.

Trim is a 19-year old artist from Charleston, South Carolina that has a growing buzz. And, for better or worse, she has caused nonstop comparisons to Nicki Minaj. Trim’s animated flow, colorful images and her doll inspired swag is “giving” early Nicki Minaj

We wrote about Trim in the past, by the way.

Now, I want to make something clear. These are not just regular fans. One person that was blocked was called “The Head Barb” after she realized her account would no longer get love from the Queen. Other fan pages dedicated to Nicki claim they have been blocked or quietly unfollowed after posting Trim’s music, photos or just showing love. The sweep has everybody talking.

I remember a younger Nicki was looking up to Lil Kim and following her. She also liberally took from her style and colors. This is often how people find their way, through their influences.

Trim has not publicly addressed the matter, but she might. Her name is circulation for real.

Check this out and tell me what you think:

This girl is 19! What is wrong with her!? Sorry, but this is crazy to me. She looks like a baby trying to be a woman.

I get the Barbz defending Nicki, but this is not a rival. She’s somebody that came up on Nicki, one way or another. She was inspired and now she may be a real opp, because she is hot right now.