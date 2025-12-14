50 Cent Locks In $50 Million To Build Film Empire In Louisiana

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s just got a green light and $50 million in state backing, along with strict performance goals over the next five years.

50 Cent locked in a big win in Shreveport, where Louisiana officials are preparing to funnel $50 million into his expanding film and television ventures through a new state-backed initiative.

The funding, channeled through the Louisiana Site and Infrastructure Development Fund, will support three of 50 Cent’s G-Unit projects: G-Unit Studios, G-Stage and the G-Dome.

.The funds are set to flow through the newly created Shreveport Film & Entertainment Economic Development Corporation, which the City Council unanimously approved on December 9.

“I think we’re targeting, hopefully, for an exciting announcement there in the next couple of weeks,” said Paige Carter, Chief Business Development Officer at Louisiana Economic Development, during an interview with The Shreveport Bossier City Advocate.

The plan is part of a broader $118 million capital investment in downtown Shreveport. Fif’s G-Unit Studios will receive $78 million for a top-to-bottom overhaul.

G-Stage, formerly known as Stageworks, is slated to receive $24 million in upgrades to become a destination for live TV and entertainment events. Meanwhile, the G-Dome, a 30,000-square-foot spherical venue at Spring and Travis streets, will be built from the ground up at a $22 million cost.

Carter said the fund is designed to reduce risk and accelerate development timelines. Unlike traditional grants, the program requires repayment.

“The unique thing about this, rather than seeing it as a grant, there is a requirement to pay that money back into the program. And so our hope is that this becomes a revolving fund for us,” Carter added. “There is actually going to be some sort of partnership where the funding is coming back to us to replenish what has been gifted.”

The nonprofit corporation will oversee all distribution of funds within the newly designated Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District.

The five-member board will include one appointee from the Louisiana Economic Development secretary, two from the governor, one from the Senate president and one from the House speaker. Their names have not yet been announced.

50 Cent’s involvement is being hailed as a strategic move to reenergize the city’s economy.

The state’s development plan lays out performance benchmarks over five years. In the first year, 50’s team must deliver at least 2 productions with a combined budget of $5 million.

By year five, that number climbs to eight productions totaling $25 million. LED officials believe the project could reshape the city’s economic landscape.

They say it will diversify Shreveport’s business base, attract new investment, create jobs, and generate tax revenue. The city also hopes it will build local pride and offer career pathways in the entertainment industry.