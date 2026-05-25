The U.S. Army Has Hired Its First Hip-Hop Artist to Reach Younger Audiences

Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick made history as the U.S. Army’s first hip-hop artist, breaking barriers and opening doors for a new generation of military musicians.

Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick made history as the U.S. Army’s first Hip-Hop artist, breaking barriers and opening doors for a new generation of military musicians.

The North Carolina native recently sat down with FOX 5 to discuss his groundbreaking journey with the United States Army Field Band.

Riddick’s path to military service wasn’t straightforward. He was working at West Virginia University when a band director discovered an Army advertisement seeking an R&B and Hip-Hop artist.

“At first, I thought it was a joke. Thought it was a scam,” Riddick said. “But through prayer, talking with my wife, we explored the opportunity.”

The decision proved transformative.

“Being with the United States Army Field Band has been a great experience. Being able to travel the world, be surrounded by so many high-capacity musicians. I mean, the best in the world. And being able to couple talent together and perform on many stages has been life-changing. It’s bettered me as an artist, as a person, and as my career in the military,” Riddick explained.

The Army’s decision to hire Hip-Hop artists represents a significant shift in military recruitment and cultural engagement.

Hip-Hop remains one of the top streaming genres globally, and Riddick sees the Army’s move as essential for connecting with younger audiences.

“There’s no hiding that Hip-Hop or rap music has been an influence in culture for years, right? If not the top, one of the top streaming genres in the world. So, if we want to be an entity that relates to people into our youth, we have to meet them where they are. We have to do the things that they’re interested in, right? We can’t just stay stuck in one way and expect to reach more people. We have to go out in the market and be with people,” he said.

Riddick emphasized the importance of his role as a pioneer.

“I think the Army opening up the genre space to include rap music has given that opportunity to bridge a gap that was there for some time. And so, I’m happy to be a pioneer in that lane,” he added.

This summer, Riddick will perform with the Army Field Band across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey, bringing hip-hop to military audiences and civilians alike.

The tour marks another milestone in the Army’s evolving approach to music and cultural outreach, proving that military service and modern music genres can coexist and thrive together.