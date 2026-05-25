Dame Dash Returns With Dash Records & He’s Betting On The Next Generation

From co-founding one of Hip-Hop’s most influential labels to launching a new music venture decades later, Dame Dash is stepping back into familiar territory with a company aimed at creators. Dash recently announced the launch of Dash Records in an Instagram post, unveiling promotional artwork that declared, “Dame Dash Presents Dash Records” and opening the […]

From co-founding one of Hip-Hop’s most influential labels to launching a new music venture decades later, Dame Dash is stepping back into familiar territory with a company aimed at creators.

Dash recently announced the launch of Dash Records in an Instagram post, unveiling promotional artwork that declared, “Dame Dash Presents Dash Records” and opening the door to a broad range of talent.

The call was not limited to rappers or singers. Instead, the company said it is seeking recording artists, videographers, engineers, producers, makeup artists, stylists and digital marketers.

“Proud to announce my latest venture. We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers. Share and Tag Your Favorite Creatives. Come Get With The Hottest Record Label In The World🍾”

Dash remains one of Hip-Hop’s most recognizable executives and entrepreneurs. Roc-A-Fella Records was founded in 1994 and initially launched to release Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The label later became one of the genre’s defining institutions, effectively launching Kanye West, Cam’ron, Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel, among others.

After Roc-A-Fella dissolved, Dash continued building independent ventures through projects including Damon Dash Music Group and DD172’s BluRoc Records.

The latest move follows years of legal and financial challenges.

For now, Dash Records is in its early stages. Dash has not publicly announced any artists, releases or additional details about upcoming projects. He does have one legacy artist named Nicky Licky, who dissed 50 Cent and others with Dash in tow.

Dame Dash drops a 50 Cent diss record with his new artist Nicky Licky



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