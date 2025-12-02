50 Cent’s G-Unit Empire Devours Another Shreveport Property In $2.4M Spree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent expanded his Shreveport takeover adding to a $50 million push that turned 13 downtown properties into his new hub.

50 Cent is making moves that would make any real estate mogul jealous, and his latest target sits right in the heart of downtown Shreveport.

The Hip-Hop legend just locked down another piece of Louisiana real estate with the M.L. Bath building at 610 Market Street now under contract to join his growing G-Unit empire.

This ain’t just another property flip for Fif – it’s part of a calculated takeover that’s seen his G-Unit Films & Television Inc. drop nearly $2.4 million in cash on downtown Shreveport properties since May 2024.

When this M.L. Bath deal closes, Fif will own 13 properties in the downtown district, turning what was once a struggling Louisiana city into his personal entertainment playground.

The 1921-built M.L. Bath building was originally marketed as potential apartments, but 50 Cent has bigger plans brewing. State Rep. Steven Jackson (no relation) explained just how serious Curtis is about this Shreveport transformation.

“They are on a very intense and accelerated timeline to do a lot of projects,” Jackson said. “There are several projects that are in the works.”

But here’s where it gets really interesting. 50 Cent isn’t just buying buildings to flip them. He’s building a legitimate entertainment hub that could rival what’s happening in Atlanta or New York.

The centerpiece of his vision is the “G-Dome,” a permanent multi-purpose event arena modeled after the Sphere in Las Vegas. New G-Unit signage is already surrounding the construction site, and the groundwork is moving fast.

“Some of these properties may serve as a set for TV or film, but they also can be used for everyday businesses, whether it’s coffee, pizza, a club or restaurants,” 50 Cent told KTBS. “The goal, I think, is to probably replicate what we’ve seen they’re doing in Hollywood.”

The G-Dome site itself tells a story of transformation; it was a meatpacking facility in the 1920s. Fif’s team had to handle extensive safety work, including removing underground tanks and dealing with contamination issues. But that’s all behind them now, with the land cleared and ready for development.

What’s driving 50 Cent to Shreveport isn’t just cheap real estate – it’s Louisiana’s film industry tax incentives, which significantly lower production costs compared to traditional entertainment hubs. The state’s infrastructure was already in place, which caught his attention when he was scouting locations for G-Unit Studios.

In April 2025, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Films secured a 30-year lease on a former soundstage for just $2,400, with an option to renew. The Shreveport City Council approved that deal 7-0, showing how much local government wants to keep Jackson’s investment flowing.

He already has concrete projects lined up for 2026, including two reality series, one episodic series, and possibly a feature film. He’s also developing Paid in Full into a premium television series after buying the rights to the classic movie.

This Shreveport expansion represents more than just business for 50 Cent; it’s about creating opportunities in a city that’s been struggling economically.

His estimated $50 million personal investment in downtown properties and development is breathing new life into an area that desperately needed it.

The M.L. Bath building acquisition shows 50 Cent isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With 13 properties and counting, plus the G-Dome project moving forward, Shreveport is quickly becoming the unexpected new frontier of his entertainment empire.