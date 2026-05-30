Stunna Girl Arrested in North Carolina Traffic Stop Over 9-Year-Old Warrant

Stunna Girl was arrested in North Carolina Thursday night after failing to appear in court over a 2017 trespassing and resisting charge.

Rapper Stunna Girl got arrested Thursday night in North Carolina after cops pulled her over during a traffic stop and discovered an outstanding warrant from a nearly decade-old case.

The Morrisville Police Department took the Sacramento artist into custody while she was riding in a black and white Mercedes.

According to police reports, the traffic stop led to her being booked into a detention center for failure to appear in court over a previous charge.

The missed court date stems from a 2017 arrest when Stunna was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Court documents show she’s failed to appear in court at least twice before on this same case.

She’s now due back in court on July 28.

But the arrest didn’t keep her down for long. Records show she was released just hours later after posting a $3,500 bond.

By Friday, Stunna was already back on Instagram posting updates for her followers.

She’s still scheduled to perform Saturday at a nightclub in Oakland, California, showing she’s not letting the legal trouble slow her momentum.