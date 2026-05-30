Snoop Dogg Tells Daz Dillinger To Stop Talking & Start Suing

Snoop Dogg told Daz Dillinger his books are open, and he is waiting to see if he wants to pursue legal action over Death Row.

Snoop Dogg just put his cousin on blast during a Culture Campus podcast appearance, making it crystal clear he’s not sweating the royalty accusations flying around.

The Death Row Records owner brushed off months of public complaints from Daz Dillinger with the kind of confidence that comes from believing his books are bulletproof and his business moves are airtight.

While prepping his upcoming biopic, Snoop said he’s too locked in on other priorities to let family drama consume his energy.

He framed the whole situation as a matter of personal accountability rather than any wrongdoing on his end, suggesting he’d spent years creating opportunities for people around him, and what they did with those chances was on them.

“I done what I done. I helped n##### out. I gave n##### opportunities,” Snoop stated. “If you didn’t handle your business, you didn’t handle your business.”

The message was direct and unapologetic, cutting straight to what he sees as the real issue.

When it comes to the money questions, Snoop threw down a challenge that’s hard to ignore. He invited anyone questioning his finances to call for a full audit and said his records would hold up under any scrutiny.

“If I’m wrong, take me to court,” he said. “My business is handled. That’s why I got all these businesses, ’cause I handle my business.”

He added that he’s got nothing to hide and that the constant podcast chatter about him without anyone coming directly to him is what really gets under his skin.

“It’s just crazy to watch n##### talk about me every day and get on these podcasts and make up stories. When you gonna come talk to Snoop? Open them books up. Let me get an audit. What am I gonna say? Check the books. I have zero to hide.”

Daz, meanwhile, has been posting legal documents on Instagram and alleging that parties connected to Death Row’s history operated using forged signatures and unauthorized agreements.

He’s claiming the paperwork raises serious questions about who was legally authorized to represent his interests during key business dealings, and he’s arguing that Snoop’s supporting arrangements improperly affected his ownership stake and royalty income from the label.

Daz has also filed a lawsuit against Amaru Entertainment over unpaid royalties connected to Tupac’s work, extending a pattern of intellectual property battles he’s pursued.

Earlier this year, Snoop had already warned Daz to stop mentioning his name publicly, signaling that he intended to handle matters through business channels rather than any personal confrontation, and now he’s essentially saying the courthouse door is open if Daz wants to pursue this legally.