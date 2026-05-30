Taxstone Hit With Three Extra Years After Prison Contraband Operation Foiled

Taxstone’s stacking 37 more months in federal prison for running a contraband operation inside MDC Brooklyn.

Taxstone just caught another 37 months in federal prison for running contraband through MDC Brooklyn.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis handed down the sentence on Friday, May 29, 2026, and it’s running back-to-back with his 35-year state bid. This man’s already doing hard time for the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting and now he’s stacking more time on top.

The podcaster and his co-defendants, Ian Diez, Jonathan Guerrero, Abel Mora and Mayovanex Rodriguez, were accused of allegedly hatching a plot to bring illegal items into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The plot unraveled dramatically on June 30, 2024, when Diez, Guerrero, Mora and Rodriguez allegedly attempted to execute Taxstone’s plan.f

They were busted trying to haul in synthetic cannabinoid rope, over 100 strips of synthetic opioid, 27 bags of marijuana, 400-plus cigarettes, two lighters, a scalpel, and a phone charging cord.

Campbell said he was doing it to pay for lawyers fighting his manslaughter conviction. Let’s rewind to why he’s locked up in the first place.

Taxstone killed Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, back in 2016 at Irving Plaza in New York City. He was convicted of manslaughter in March 2023 and was sentenced to 35 years that June.

Now he’s appealing that conviction while serving federal time for running drugs inside the jail.