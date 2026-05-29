DMX Legacy Cemented With Yonkers Street Renaming

Yonkers officially approves renaming School Street corner to honor DMX’s legacy and his unbreakable connection to his hometown.

DMX got the official stamp of approval for one of Yonkers’ biggest honors, and the city council made it official by voting to rename the corner of School Street and Brooke Street “Earl DMX Simmons Way.”

According to the Yonkers Times, the decision came after a public hearing on May 27, 2026, where the community showed up to support the legendary rapper who put Y.O. on the map and never forgot where he came from.

The renaming hits different because it’s not just about nostalgia. It’s about recognizing what DMX meant to Yonkers beyond the music.

He sold 74 million albums and became the only artist ever to have five consecutive albums debut at number one, a record that still stands.

But for the people of Yonkers, he was something bigger than chart numbers and platinum plaques. He was proof that you could make it out of the housing projects and still keep it real with your city.

The corner where the street will bear his name sits right near the Calcagno Homes municipal housing complex on School Street, where DMX grew up.

That same block has a massive 35-by-22-foot mural painted by artist Floyd Simmons back in July 2021, just months after DMX passed away on April 9, 2021.

The street renaming honors a rapper who never abandoned his roots, no matter how far his career took him.

He’d come back to Y.O. after tours, after jail time, after rehab, because that’s where his people were. That’s where he belonged.

The city council’s decision to make it official means every person who walks down that corner will know exactly who Earl DMX Simmons was and why he mattered.