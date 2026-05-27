Is Drake The New “King Of Pop” After Breaking Michael Jackson’s Record?

Drake does not bite his tongue, especially when it happens to be frozen. Seriously, he posted this odd image that I cannot quite process.

And then there was the caption:

Neck broke from carrying the chain

Back broke from carrying the game

Records broken carry on my name

Carry on carry on

Is Drake carrying the game? That is a serious question. Put your answer in the comments.

Right now, Drizzy Drake is doing what Drizzy Drake does best right now: counting wins and making sure everybody sees the scoreboard.

After “Janice S###” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Toronto superstar took a moment to acknowledge a milestone, Drake has officially moved past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 Hot 100 singles by a solo male artist. Well, what do we have here?

Well, he’s doing his thing in these modern days and times, but he’s not lapping MJ in my opinion. In fact, respectfully, the whole physical copies vs. streaming argument is what we’re really talking about. A hater will listen to Drake to hear it, but if it meant putting money down, they are not likely to do that. Also, there’s the issue of algorithm preferences and bot farms. Not saying Drake did this, but we do not know what work is being done in these big tech companies.

Trevor Noah seemed to make a claim:

Trevor Noah is 100% correct they are paying for fake trends now



Drake Iceman currently has a campaign that’ll pay u if u get 100k views on X, TikTok or IG



This not including the Kalshi, Stake, Polymarket etc … as well as what they paying big media pages for fake hype https://t.co/mSqGnJ06fD pic.twitter.com/GXEw5ho2lr — Whooping feet (@WhoopingFeet) May 22, 2026

Anyway, back to Drake’s wins!

“Janice S###” opened at No. 1 and became Drake’s 14th Hot 100 leader. But that was only part of the story. He added nine new songs into the top 10, stretching his already absurd career total to 90 top 10 records. WOW.

Then came the bigger flex.

Drake seemingly landed 42 songs on the Hot 100 simultaneously!

His projects ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR reportedly occupied Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard 200. COLD GAME!

Michael Jackson did not have streams. It was physical copies. So, in my view, Drake’s achievements – are impressive af – but should carry asterisks as it relates to the KING.

Drake is one of the kings too and you cannot take his achievements from him.