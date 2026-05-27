Key Glock Becomes CEO, Signs First Artist & Honors Young Dolph Legacy

Key Glock launches his own record label this summer and signs Memphis artist Zo Trapalot.

Key Glock is taking cues from his late cousin, Young Dolph and launching his own record label this summer to carry the PRE founder’s legacy forward.

At 28, he’s ready to mentor the next generation the same way Dolph mentored him, creating a legacy that extends far beyond his own music career.

When Glock talks about his new signee Zo Trapalot, also from Memphis, the connection is immediate and personal.

“He reminded me of me,” Glock told Esquire. “He listens. We’ve got a budding relationship outside of music, so I’m just taking him under my wing, just like Dolph did with me. He’s like the little brother I never had.”

This isn’t just business talk. It’s the continuation of a mentorship that shaped Glock’s entire trajectory in Hip-Hop, and now he’s determined to pass that same guidance forward to the next wave of Memphis talent.

The Memphis rapper’s move mirrors the blueprint that Young Dolph established with Paper Route Empire, the label that signed Glock back in 2017 when he was barely out of his teens.

The weight of this moment can’t be separated from what happened to Young Dolph on November 17, 2021.

The Memphis legend was shot and killed outside a cookie shop in South Memphis, a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the entire Hip-Hop community.

Justin Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, receiving a life sentence plus an additional 35 years.

Cornelius Smith, who participated in the shooting, testified that the hit was orchestrated by Hernandez Govan, acting on orders from Anthony Mims, known as Big Jook, the brother of rapper Yo Gotti.

The murder was contracted for $100,000, with Smith and Johnson each promised $40,000 for carrying it out.

Glock’s decision to launch his label comes as he’s also building momentum in other areas.

He’s become the official face of True Religion’s “Make It True” campaign alongside Megan Thee Stallion, and he recently recorded two new tracks, “Loco” and “Go,” during a Miami trip where he shot both music videos in the same weekend.

His upcoming album Project X is already generating buzz from major outlets. But it’s the label launch that represents something deeper.

Glock is taking what he learned from Dolph’s business acumen and applying it to build something that will outlast any single album or collaboration.