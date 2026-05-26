Meek Mill Calls Out Nike, LeBron Over 23 Dreams & Nightmares Drop & He Has A Right To Be Mad

Meek Mill accused Nike of copying his Dreams and Nightmares concept for LeBron James’ new sneaker and shirt release without contacting him.

Meek Mill is publicly calling out Nike after the LeBron 23 “Dreams and Nightmares” sneaker and matching shirt started making the rounds, putting LeBron James in an uncomfortable position. considerably colder.

Meek wasn’t subtle about his frustration and took it straight to social media. The Philadelphia rapper said Nike grabbed his entire brand concept, paired it with LeBron’s image, and didn’t bother to reach out before doing so.

So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this? pic.twitter.com/Awi101qpca — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2026

“@nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn’t anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?” Meek wrote.

Nike has the LeBron 23 “Dreams and Nightmares” at $235 in metallic silver and metallic gold, dropping May 26 alongside a matching men’s basketball T-shirt for $55. The brand linked both pieces to LeBron’s championship run and his early career pursuit.

Meek’s visual case rests on a side-by-side comparison that circulated quickly online. His 2012 album cover is a split-face design in dark blue tones, with an animal blended into his portrait, and the LeBron shirt uses the same concept, with a roaring lion beside LeBron’s face.

Na I thought Meek was reaching at first.. they even took the DC 3 cover too 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0yY13P1woF — Hank Millz (@Hank_Millz) May 26, 2026

The colors are almost identical, and the layout is close enough that the comparison made itself.

Meek’s Dreams and Nightmares carries far more weight than any sneaker collab, with the album dropping through Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. in 2012. The Philadelphia Eagles made the track part of their 2018 Super Bowl run, and according to Billboard, the song logged 1.47 million streams the day after their championship win.

Nike and LeBron hadn’t publicly addressed his complaint by the May 26 drop date. Meek hasn’t confirmed any legal steps are coming, but the conversation he started wasn’t finished by release day.

And BTW Nike and LeBron are LAME fkr trying to make (dreams and nightmares ) just a random statement like it's been used before in that style other than Meek. I guess lame people do lame things. Keep losing the culture one thing at a time — KPWASRIGHT (@KPWASRIGHT) May 26, 2026

Justice for Meek man f### LeBron — Tan🐦‍⬛ (@TheCheatCode__) May 26, 2026

Honestly I THOUGHT The LeBron James "Dreams and Nightmares" Shoes and Merch was a GENUINE COLLAB With Meek Mill😭😭



LMAOOOOOOOO @Nike @nikebasketball Outta Pocket!😭🤣🤣🤣🤣💯 — Mizzy Bryant (@abryant13_) May 26, 2026

Yeah I’m on Meek side because LeBron on some bs for that — Kells ✨ (@LightItUpp_) May 26, 2026

Bro that’s Meek Mill cover fam and Biggest song. Lebron stealing the s### and yall pointing out the exact similarities . Tf you don’t get — Dogwood Public Housing (@somebodys0n) May 26, 2026

I think nothing gets approved without lebrons say so. I get it's business so lebron and nike not technically wrong I just think all this could've been avoided with a phone call between lebron and meek — Bigolesteppa (@marcussims36) May 26, 2026

LeBron a corny ass n#### for letting Nike drop them ugly ass shirts stealing meek whole album cover and the dreams and nightmares saying mind you bron dickeating ass use to rap that song very often black men disgust meeeeeee — TheGirlSg 🧚🏽‍♂️.. (@SlimmGeezus) May 26, 2026