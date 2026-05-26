Ray J Rushed To Hospital As Heart Slows Down After Brutal KO

Ray J was hospitalized in Vegas after getting knocked out by Supa Hot Fire, and his heart condition’s making doctors seriously concerned.

Ray J landed in a Vegas hospital bed just hours after Supa Hot Fire sent him to the canvas at Brand Risk 14, and the situation’s way more serious than just a knockout loss.

The medical team’s been running tests for two days straight, trying to figure out what’s happening with his body after the brutal second-round TKO.

Doctors are investigating whether he suffered a concussion, but there’s something else they’re worried about, too.

His heart’s not beating right. The medical staff discovered his heart rate is slowing down in ways that have them concerned, and this isn’t new territory for him.

Ray J’s been dealing with serious cardiac issues since earlier this year, when he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart complications that left his heart functioning at just 25 percent capacity.

Back in January, things got really dark when he revealed doctors told him he doesn’t have much time left.

His mother, Sonja Norwood, confirmed the severity of his condition, and the situation became even more visible when he performed with a heart monitor strapped to his chest and blood streaming from his eyes, shocking everyone watching.

He’s been taking eight prescription medications just to keep his heart stable, and doctors advised him to stay in bed and avoid alcohol completely.

But there’s another layer to this story that’s got people talking. After the fight ended, Ray J started making claims that something wasn’t right with the whole Brand Risk situation.

He suggested that he and Supa Hot Fire had some kind of agreement that didn’t go as planned, and he’s upset about losing money on the event.

The financial hit combined with his deteriorating health creates a picture of someone dealing with multiple crises at once.