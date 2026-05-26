Lizzo Drops “B*tch” Album Tracklist Amid Label Chaos

Lizzo’s dropping B*tch on June 5, but Atlantic Records won’t lift a finger to help her get the word out.

Lizzo is stepping into her next era with a 12-track project that’s already facing serious headwinds before it even hits streaming.

The Houston native just unveiled the full tracklist for B*tch, arriving June 5, and the rollout is already showing cracks in places nobody expected.

The album includes “A Toast,” “Happy 2 Be,” “Don’t Make Me Love U,” “B####,” “She Stole My Man,” “Whose Hair Is This?,” “Little Black Cat,” “Sexy Ladies” featuring UCB, “That Grrrl,” “Too Nice,” “Like a Crime,” and “Goodmorning!”

But here’s where things get messy. Lizzo’s been publicly calling out Atlantic Records for basically ghosting the entire campaign. She approved billboards, ads, and marketing strategies in meetings, but nothing materialized.

“I definitely approved the billboards in the marketing meetings. I definitely approved ads, but crickets,” she said on TikTok.

The label’s lack of support forced her to take matters into her own hands, posting daily on her backup account just to fight the algorithm and reach her own fanbase.

A TOAST

HAPPY 2 BE

DONT MAKE ME LOVE U

B####

SHE STOLE MY MAN

WHOSE HAIR IS THIS?

LITTLE BLACK CAT

SEXY LADIES (FEAT ___)

THAT GRRRL

TOO NICE

LIKE A CRIME

GOODMORNING! https://t.co/8to0sAP4BF pic.twitter.com/RC05Y7FtPd — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 24, 2026

The algorithm itself has become her biggest enemy. Even with a private page of 280K supporters, her posts aren’t hitting their feeds.

“Ever since the algorithm has been showing us things out of order, baby, there’s no way to successfully promote your album where everyone knows your album is coming,” she explained.

This isn’t her first rodeo. Her 2022 album Special peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and spawned the massive hit “About Damn Time,” which eventually climbed to number one.

That project also included “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Before that, Cuz I Love You hit number four in 2019 and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the top ten.

Lizzo’s been through worse, but this time the enemy isn’t critics or industry doubters.

It’s the algorithm, the label, and the complete breakdown of traditional promotional infrastructure for artists who’ve already proven themselves.