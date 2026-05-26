Kevin Hart Defends Controversial Roast, Distances Himself From MAGA Comic’s George Floyd Joke

The comedian addressed the controversy head-on, defending the format of roast comedy and distanced himself from the racist jokes.

Weeks after backlash erupted over racially charged jokes at his Netflix roast, Kevin Hart is making it clear: he is not apologizing for comments he didn’t make.

Speaking during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart addressed criticism surrounding jokes delivered during The Roast of Kevin Hart, a live Netflix event that became a lightning rod for debate after controversial remarks from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and others.

At the center of the controversy was a joke referencing George Floyd and invoking his final words before his death in 2020. The line immediately sparked criticism online and prompted condemnation from Floyd’s family and supporters.

Hart acknowledged that the joke crossed a line for many, primarily the Black community, but argued that roasts operate under different expectations.

“The George Floyd joke, it wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture, to our audience,” Hart said, adding that roasts include racial humor all the time.

The Philly-bred comic did not condemn Hinchcliffe outright and essentially said he was the best the evening had to offer.

“I hate to say this, but I’m going to because we’re being honest,” Hart said. “People are talking about that joke. Talk about a set. Tony Hinchcliffe arguably had the best set, or one of the best sets.”

Hart also dismissed those that felt he should have responded differently during the live event.

“It’s my production. We’re live,” Hart said. “What is it that you expect me to do?”

The comedian said outrage should remain focused on the individual, Hinchcliffe or fellow comic Shane Gillis, delivering the jokes – not him.

“My rebuttal is simplicity: Remove me from it. I didn’t say it,” Hart said.

According to Hart, he later spoke privately with former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of George Floyd, after the controversy.

The debate surrounding the special has continued even as the roast reportedly surged to the top of streaming rankings. Fellow comedians, like Chelsea Handler and others, publicly criticized portions of the event. Many regarded the roast as a loophole for racist rhetoric under the guise of comedy.

Hart ultimately said it was not his doing and angst should be directed at the comics in question.

“We are not in charge of the dialogue from anybody on that stage,” he said.

See Hart’s full comment below.