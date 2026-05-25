Lil Durk’s Case Looks Terrible Now

Lil Durk’s federal case might go back to a time when King Von was still alive if prosecutors have their way.

Things fall apart…

Lil Durk may the worst life moving forward. From what I hear, he’s doing ok in the bing and he’s communicating with his family. So, that’s good. But bad news is lurking and the footsteps are getting louder by the day. He has not even seen a jury yet.

You probably saw this on the site, but federal prosecutors may be looking to expand Durk’s already serious case. They are going back, back into time, by reaching back into incidents from years ago. They want to put them in the mix of the current case. But if you know how federal cases move, especially when conspiracy language starts floating around, that old smoke can become fire today.

There are some materials made public that suggest strongly that one of Durk’s codefendants is pushing for bond. He’s arguing that prosecutors informed defense attorneys they were considering additional charges tied to a 2022 Chicago incident and a 2019 Atlanta matter. I get what he was saying: we’re sitting around waiting for trial and prosecutors are widening the net! Set Us Free – Til Trial!

“The Atlanta incident” allegedly traces back to that highly publicized shooting case tied to downtown Atlanta near The Varsity. You should remember that, because it was when King Von was still alive. Durk was facing serious allegations and time before the case was eventually dropped. Von died and I think that weakened their case. Once a case gets dropped, most people assume the chapter is closed. Uhm, not necessarily.

Then there is the Chicago situation. Durk had not been charged in that case, but prosecutors reportedly want to introduce it a broader pattern.

The feds have taken a few L’s and now it feels like they are stacking history to strengthen their position. It also smells like delay tactics. Nobody knows honestly.

One thing we do know. Lil Durk’s legal team is not sleeping. They all all over this.

This is rumor season, but there’s a lot of facts too…

Oh – wait…here are some of those court filings!

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