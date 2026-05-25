Naomi Osaka Fires Back At Critics & Defended All Black Tennis Celebration

Naomi Osaka addressed criticism surrounding her event for Black tennis players and used the moment to explain why representation matters.

Tennis pro Naomi Osaka did not retreat from criticism after hosting a gathering celebrating Black tennis players. Instead, she leaned into it and turned the backlash into a conversation about identity, visibility and who gets questioned for building community.

The four time Grand Slam champion responded directly to critics on social media after some users challenged the idea of an event centered on Black players and asked variations of why people could not simply celebrate “everyone” or questioned whether a similar gathering for white players would be accepted.

Osaka answered with a personal explanation rooted in her own experience.

“First of all I do love everyone for who they are no matter their race + ethnicity,” she wrote, adding that she could only speak from her life and recalling that as a young tennis player she rarely saw people who looked like her in the sport.

She went further, challenging the criticism directly.

“To the people who ask this question I want to ask you this question too, ‘What is it about POC getting together that unsettles you so much?’”

Osaka also tied her position to family experiences, saying she watched her father face discrimination and have police called on him at tennis courts while she was growing up. She concluded by saying celebrating Black identity was not something she would apologize for and framed the gathering as recognition of progress rather than exclusion.

The reaction exposed a familiar fault line that Osaka has occupied for years. Since emerging as one of tennis’ biggest stars, she has repeatedly used her platform to discuss race, representation and social issues in a sport that remains historically white at its highest levels.

During the 2020 season, Osaka paused competition following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and later wore masks displaying names associated with racial justice protests during her run to the U.S. Open title.

Her comments also arrive at a moment when conversations around representation in tennis continue to surface. Recently, Gaël Monfils reflected on his career and said he appreciated having inspired more Black players to pursue the sport.

Osaka publicly praised that influence and compared it to the impact of earlier generations of players.

Critics of Osaka’s latest comments were largely social media users, not other celebrities or commentators.

Osaka’s full statement is below:

“You know I’m seeing a little bit of- ‘Why can’t you love everyone for all skin tones?’ and ‘what if someone had an all white party?! First of all I do love everyone for who they are no matter their race + ethnicity, (I’m literally half Japanese lol).

I can only speak from my experiences in my own life though, growing up as a tennis player I didn’t see many people that looked like ME and I feel like it’s important to celebrate them. Secondly I feel like it’s important to note that there have been all white dinners/parties. I don’t know how else to tell you this, I literally seen them all the time and never had an issue with it at all.

To the people who ask this question I want to ask you this question too, ‘What is it about POC getting together that unsettles you so much?’ I want to end this by saying I grew up watching my dad get discriminated against, having the cops called on him multiple times at the tennis court.

There are multiple things I will apologize for in my life but celebrating being black and appreciating who we are will never be something I would consider saying sorry for. Thanks.

Actually I lied, I am sorry. I’m sorry for the people who cannot comprehend in their brains that this is not about exclusion, this is a celebration about how far we have come.”