Boosie Says NBA Should Ban Nail Polish & Chaos Explodes

Boosie is catching heat for his outdated take on NBA players wearing nail polish, with the internet reminding him that self-expression matters.

Boosie went off on social media late Saturday night with a hot take that didn’t go over as planned, or maybe it did.

The rapper posted on X that the NBA should ban fingernail polish, and people weren’t having it.

NBA SHOULD BAN FINGERNAIL POLISH 🤮 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 25, 2026

His comment came right after the Oklahoma City Thunder took an L to the San Antonio Spurs 103-82 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, tying the series at 2-2.

The timing made it clear who he was really talking about.

Jared McCain, the Thunder’s sharpshooter who’s known for rocking painted nails on the court, became the obvious target of Boosie’s rant.

McCain’s been open about his nail game since his days with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he actually launched his own nail polish collection with Sally Hansen.

The five-shade line dropped with colors like Bucket Blue and Rookie Red, showing that McCain wasn’t just wearing polish for the aesthetic. He was building a whole brand around it.

McCain’s nail polish has become part of his identity as a player.

The backlash came swift and hard. People on social media weren’t interested in Boosie’s take at all.

One user fired back saying, “Bro it’s not hurting nobody it’s 2026 just do what makes you happy.”

Another went harder, reminding Boosie that he’d been supporting Drake, who also paints his nails.

“Shut up n####….you was just dick riding Drake and he paint his nails…” the comment read. The criticism kept rolling in from every angle.

Others pointed out that Boosie’s concerns were way off base.

Another user added the real perspective: “There’s many legitimate things the NBA needs to change to make the product better/more entertaining. Nail polish isn’t anywhere on that list. lol Insecure people are the actual worst.”

The consensus was clear. Boosie was out of touch with what actually matters in the league.

The Thunder and Spurs head back to Oklahoma for Game 5 on May 26, and you can bet McCain will be out there with his nails freshly painted.

You so homophobic I’m starting to think you really G## — Barleyzin (@Barleyzinxlvn) May 25, 2026

For a n#### with a gay kid you always worried about other ppl. — nonchalant wokstar (@gspothither) May 25, 2026

Should rap ban them too? 🤔 — Jermaine Turner (@JermaineTu83907) May 25, 2026

So you like your men without nail polish? Got it. — taylor swift stan (@blueskies4pain) May 25, 2026

Not a fan on the finger nail polish but as man how can what another man is wearing affect you? I watch the game to watch the game for the love of the sport — Tone (@ToneTonedadon) May 25, 2026

Why u looking at n##### hands? Watch the muthafukin game weird ass n#### y is being normal so hard for you — 💀 (@gaggedabit) May 25, 2026

Brah gotta be gay no way he this bothered — DJ. (@djthad1ke) May 25, 2026