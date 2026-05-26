Jazz Legend Sonny Rollins Dead At 95

Sonny Rollins shaped jazz and hip-hop alike, leaving producers decades of soulful grooves to sample after a lifetime of fearless artistry.

Sonny Rollins walked away from fame to practice his horn alone on the Williamsburg Bridge at night, and that relentless drive to be better is exactly what Hip-Hop producers kept pulling out of his records for decades.

The jazz icon died May 25 at his home in Woodstock, New York, at 95, with publicist Terri Hinte confirming the news to the Associated Press. No cause of death was given, though he spent much of the past several years at home dealing with ongoing health issues.

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in Harlem in 1930 to parents who’d come up from the Virgin Islands, he came of age playing alongside Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell while most kids were still figuring themselves out.

That early immersion gave his playing a feel that never aged out or got stale. The same muscle memory he built in those sessions showed up decades later in the warm, soulful grooves that made his records irresistible source material for anyone digging through crates.

Hip-Hop came for his catalog early and kept coming back for more.

J Dilla reached into the vault and flipped Rollins’s recording of “Lover Man” for the cut “Jack Handy,” and Del the Funky Homosapien built the Hieroglyphics track “Corner Story” around a loop from Rollins’s “The Way I Feel About You.”

Both of those choices say something simple: producers with serious ears knew exactly what they were working with when they pulled his records off the shelf.

Obama twice honored Rollins at the White House, first with the National Medal of Arts and then a Kennedy Center Honor, and jazz critics had long called him the genre’s greatest improviser before those awards arrived.

He stands among the sampled jazz legends who shaped hip-hop’s foundation, building an influence that outlasted any single genre.

Per TMZ, he left behind a catalog of more than 60 albums and is remembered as a bebop titan who stood alongside Coltrane and Parker without ever being overshadowed.

Rolling Stone notes he also contributed the saxophone solo to the Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend” off the 1981 album Tattoo You, a crossover moment that showed he could walk into any room in music and completely own it.