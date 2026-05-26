Black Eyed Peas Win Best Throwback Song At AMA’s & Goo Goo Dolls Fans Furious

Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas at the 2026 AMAs to accept Best Throwback Song for Rock That Body.

Fergie brought the emotional energy when she stepped onstage at the 2026 American Music Awards to celebrate the Black Eyed Peas.

The band’s 2010 hit “Rock That Body” took home the newly created Best Throwback Song award at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25, beating out Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up.”

Standing alongside will.i.am, APL.DE.AP, and Taboo, Fergie looked visibly overcome as she accepted the trophy, her voice cracking with genuine emotion.

“‘Rock That Body,’ we did it,” she said into the microphone. “Black Eyed Peas, ‘Rock That Body,’ American Music Awards 2026, let’s go!”

The moment felt like a full-circle victory for a group that shaped the sound of the 2000s and early 2010s. Fergie was the band’s vocalist from 2002 to 2018, and her presence onstage reminded everyone why that era of music still hits different.

The last time these four reunited was back in December when they celebrated their 50th birthdays together, but this moment at the AMAs felt different.

This was validation on one of music’s biggest stages, proof that their catalog still resonates with audiences across generations.

The win wasn’t without controversy, though.

Right before the Black Eyed Peas were announced as winners, the entire arena had just finished singing along to “Iris,” and social media immediately erupted with fans pointing out the awkward timing.

People felt like the Goo Goo Dolls got robbed. But for Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas, none of that mattered in that moment.

They’d won, they were together again, and the music that defined a generation was being honored.