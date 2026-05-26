Yaya Mayweather Takes After Dad & Throws Hands In Houston Brawl With NBA YoungBoy’s Wife’s Sisters

Yaya Mayweather’s birthday bash in Houston turned into a full-blown brawl with NBA YoungBoy’s wife’s sisters on video.

Yaya Mayweather ended her birthday celebration in Houston with a completely different kind of party on May 26, 2026.

The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather found herself in the middle of a chaotic brawl involving multiple women allegedly connected to NBA YoungBoy’s wife, Jazlyn Mychelle and the whole thing got caught on video.

What initially looked like a one-sided beatdown on social media turned out to be something entirely different once clearer footage surfaced showing her throwing punches and kicks throughout the altercation.

NBA Youngboy’s Wife Jazlyn Mychelle’s Sisters; Chy, kaliente and Asia caught up to Youngboy’s 6th Baby Mama Iyanna Mayweather aka Money Yaya In Houston After her Own Birthday Party and Beat her up.. once again yaya didn’t buss a grape 🍇 just like when Kayylmariee and Pimpceecee… pic.twitter.com/7ibOVF2a4i — Since DayOne (@SinceDayyOne) May 25, 2026

The women involved in the melee were allegedly Jazlyn’s sisters, including Chy, Asia, and Kaliente, though the exact trigger for the confrontation remains unclear.

According to TMZ, the two sides had been trading shots on social media for months before things escalated into physical violence.

While Yaya appeared outnumbered during portions of the chaos, she still managed to get her hands up and swing before security intervened and separated everyone involved in the brawl.

The timing could’ve created serious legal problems for Yaya, but she’d recently been released from probation tied to a 2020 stabbing case involving NBA YoungBoy’s ex, Lapattra Jacobs.

Police have no record of receiving a call at the address where the fight occurred, meaning no official report was filed.