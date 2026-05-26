Gamma CEO Sues Over Slanderous Websites Claiming He Ruined Kanye & Other Artists

Larry Jackson’s fighting back against anonymous attackers using AI websites and bot networks to destroy his music label.

Kanye West is back in the industry spotlight, but not for the reasons anyone expected.

The music executive who orchestrated his comeback is now fighting a different battle entirely.

Larry Jackson filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against anonymous creators running two websites designed to destroy his reputation and business.

The sites larryjacksonexposed.com and gammaexposed.com launched a coordinated attack on Jackson and his label, Gamma, alleging fraud, bot-generated sales, and financial mismanagement.

The websites call Jackson “Larry Scammson” and his company “Scamma,” claiming he artificially inflated numbers for Kanye’s album Bully through fake purchases and bot networks.

They allege Jackson has burned through $90 million of the $100 million he raised from investors on private flights and personal PR while Gamma runs dry.

The sites also claim major artists, including Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Usher, and French Montana, have quietly exited the label due to dissatisfaction with Jackson’s operation.

What makes this case different is the coordination behind it.

The websites appeared fully formed on launch day, using AI-powered content platforms, and then a coordinated social media blitz hit X, with hundreds of accounts posting links within a 12-minute window.

A Reddit account called “Judith_Ackee” posted identical language before getting banned.

Jackson’s complaint describes this as “a new and insidious form of corporate interference and harassment, unique to the social media and artificial intelligence age.”

He’s seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and an injunction to shut down the sites and prevent further defamatory posts.

The complaint states that forensic investigators couldn’t identify who’s behind the operation, forcing Jackson to ask the court to unmask the perpetrators.