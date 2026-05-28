Hip-Hop Legends Split On Trump’s Freedom 250 Event

Ok. Buckle-up.

Young MC and Morris Day are backing all the way away from a major Washington, D.C. celebration that many think is MAGA. But one is holding firm and he’s lashing out at you n###as. The Freedom 250 festival sounds great until people read the fine print.

All of these legendary artists announced separately this week that they would no longer participate in this America’s 250th anniversary. The withdrawals have marred the whole thing. The production was promoted as a massive National Mall gathering featuring music, state exhibits and high-profile entertainment.

Young MC revealed that he had informed his reps he would not perform after learning more about the whole affair.

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” he wrote in a statement on IG. “And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, it as Trump.”

The “Bust A Move” rapper added that he still hopes to return to the nation’s capital in the future “at an event that is not so politically charged.”

His exit followed an earlier announcement from Morris Day, the big homie. The Time was supposed to be at the The Great American State Fair, one of the featured attractions tied to the broader Freedom 250 rollout. They bounced!

The lineup initially featured a blend of retro pop, Hip-Hop and rock acts including Martina McBride, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels. They are all doing it still.

Promoters have framed Freedom 250 as a sweeping 16-day celebration featuring all 50 states, U.S. territories and a series of national events honoring the country’s semiquincentennial. Plans also include a UFC event near the White House as part of the larger programming effort. They are setting that up now.

The artist withdrawals now place additional attention on how entertainment figures navigate politically. Entertainment is suddenly turning into battlegrounds. We are seeing far performers are willing to go or NOT GO when politics enters the stage lights.

As for Freedom Williams, here is all he said via Stereogum:

Hey, yo, man. I just got some texts all day. I kind of been out the loop. Some people talking about, yo, Free, yo, you doing the Trump freedom show. Yo, you doing the show on the 25th, 250th anniversary of the U.S. with Donald Trump. I’m like, what? What are you talking about? They’re like, yeah, man, social media, boom, boom, boom. People commenting on it. You know we’re f###### with Trump. Celebrity n****s is calling me out. N****s I’ve known for years who know I don’t f### with Trump. N****, I’m a dog’s life with Devon. I know where I stand. I know who the f*ck I am. So I’m like, what are you talking about? My agent called me about three months ago and said, yo, you want to do a show the 25th in Washington? Yeah. I just did a show in Washington for the Mystics. I did a show six months ago in Washington. I do shows in Washington all the time. It’s no big deal. He says, yeah, he didn’t say nothing about Trump. He didn’t mention Trump. So I’m getting all these calls. So I go online. I’m like, okay, so what’s going on? So I told my agent, yeah, no, I ain’t going to do that.

You know what I mean? But then as I thought about it, I’m getting all these texts telling me we’re going to cancel C&C Music Factory, and we can’t believe this is going to be a terrible show. Vanilla Ice, Young MC, and f######, you know, Milli Vanilli and Bret Michaels, and it’s a terrible show anyway. Let me tell you a n****s something. I don’t f### with Trump. I don’t give a f### about Trump. I don’t give a f### about Trump’s family. I don’t know the n****. I’m from New York. I know the n****. I know the type of f###### anarchy he creates. But the day I let you m############ tell me what to do is the day I die. I want to make that s### m############ crystal clear. I do not live for none of you n****s. I will vote. Listen, I will vote for f###### f###### Genghis Khan, Hitler, and m############ Ivan the Terrible before I let you n****s tell me what to m############ do. You’re the same n****s that voted for Obama who never did s### for you. Who actually the only person Gaddafi wanted to give Black people a billion dollars to open up their own banks and gold.

But you know what the US government told them? If you do that with so-and-so, you can never have that happen because we can never free black people. And then Obama got in office and they waited for Obama and Obama killed him. And Obama said, I regret killing Gaddafi. N****, you don’t regret killing Gaddafi because you work for the m############, the Zionists and the white capitalists. You work for that m###########. So y’all can suck my dick with that don’t do a show for Trump s###. I don’t give a f### about Trump. But I also don’t give a f### about you either, n****. You n****s talking about this and that. And you know, you guys are going to cancel. You can’t cancel me. You n****s never brought me into existence. You ain’t buying no records because they ain’t putting out no records. So what you going to cancel, n****? I do 50 shows a f###### year. Damn near every weekend. I don’t see not one of you n****s in the show buying my merchandise. You know who comes to 90% of my shows with Naughty By Nature, God bless the dead, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, Biz Markie, before he died.

You know who 90% of the people was at our shows? White people. You know who 70% of those white people probably voted for? Republicans. So you n****s don’t f###### count. You need to stop being on social media thinking that your f###### opinion matters. It don’t. Go talk to your mama. Your mama opinion matters. Only to you. S###. You keep pushing me. I’ll do the m############ show in North Korea. Pissing on a f###### American flag. Smoking a Cuban cigar. Drinking Venezuelan wine. Playing golf with m############ Kim Il-Jun. With an Iranian b#### on my lap. While Trump’s standing there with his dick in his hand, that’s how much of a f### I give what you n****s think. I ain’t m############ chilly, n****. You can’t cancel me, p####, because you don’t exist. I done had three careers already in my life, and I’m barely just turned 60. You n****s are still working on one. Go f### yourself. Yeah, Trump is f##### up. He let that white girl get shot in the face by the m############ ice p###### and all these other m############.

Yeah, it’s f##### up. And it’s damn near m############ neo… It’s damn near Nazism. But if you think them Democrats… You don’t think Bill Clinton gave… You think Bill Clinton gave a f### about… I don’t vote for none of these n****s. Let’s be crystal clear. But I might do the m############ show. Me, Bret Michaels, Vanilla Ice. What’s that p#### n**** from Detroit named? That skinny f*****, that… Oh, Kid Rock? Who else you want to put on this show? I don’t give a f###, n****. I’m God’s cypher divine. I’m born Freedom, God of law. I’m God. You n****s do not dictate s### to me. So you can do what the f### you want to do. Like I said, f### Trump and f### you too. But I just might do it, n****, and you can’t cancel s###. You n****s act like you got some power sitting behind a m############ computer with your little ass t#### bitty Twitter fingers. Sausage packing ass you must be crazy. I ain’t that man — I, I, I — when I heard about Trump I was like “I ain’t with Trump,” but I don’t give that two thoughts because I know that they killed us. Half you took the vaccine, half of you is gonna die anyway because you got poison in your arm. Worry about that. Worry about the air you breathing and the food you eating and not worrying about what show a n****’s doing to feed his family while you bum-ass n****s deliver pizza.

What the f### wrong with you? And you white boys, mind your f###### business. Because your m############ wife’s a Trumper or your brother-in-law or your father’s a Trumper. And when y’all sit down at your fake-ass Christmas and your fake-ass Thanksgiving, y’all chopping it up and passing around Bud Light. Y’all don’t give a f### about n****s. Y’all gonna make this pretty 60-year-old n**** unleash on you m############? Talk about, yo, you’re gonna cancel Vanilla Ice, that m############ Milli Vanilli, and that’s the worst 250th anniversary. Y’all don’t give a f### about 250 years of m############ capitalism and death. It’s 250 years of straight murder. You n****s are so caught up in the f###### moment, you don’t remember the past, and you damn sure can’t see the future. You better worry about your wife f###### the mailman, n****. And you b###### better sew your p###### up because you’re w######. You n****s, what you do? I’m sitting on the toilet taking a s###. Ironically. Slap your ass in the face with some f###### wet napkins.

Call Trump right now and say, yo, Trump, f### these n****s. I’m with you. And I don’t even like that n****. Him and Tiger Woods. That fake n****. Call that n**** too. Get the whole m############ MAGA crew. Maybe I’ll get some money. F### outta here. Liberals. Republicans. Conservatives. Democrats. Neocons. All of that s### is fake. The black man is God. P####.