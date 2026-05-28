Pooh Shiesty’s Father Gets Out of Jail Before Federal Trial Begins

Pooh Shiesty’s father just got released from jail while his son remains locked up in the federal kidnapping case tied to Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty‘s father just caught a major break in the federal kidnapping and robbery case tied to Gucci Mane.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, a federal judge in Dallas ordered Lontrell Williams Sr. released from custody on Wednesday, and now he’s walking free while his son and co-defendant, Big30, remain locked up awaiting trial.

The move signals the judge saw enough reasonable doubt about Williams Sr.’s role in the alleged scheme to justify his release, even as prosecutors prepare for a July 6 trial that could send multiple defendants to prison for decades.

Williams Sr. is one of nine people charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery that went down at a Dallas music studio earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty orchestrated the whole operation, forcing Gucci Mane at gunpoint to sign paperwork while others in the studio got robbed of cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

The federal charges include kidnapping and extortion, and if convicted, defendants face serious prison time.

What makes this release significant is the contrast with his son’s situation. Pooh Shiesty and Big30 both remain in federal custody, denied bond by the same judge who just let Williams Sr. go.

That’s a clear indication the court views the younger defendants as higher flight risks or more directly involved in the alleged crimes.

The judge’s decision to release the father while keeping the son locked up sends a message about how prosecutors are building their case and who they believe played the most active roles.

The trial kicks off in less than six weeks, and all nine defendants will face the same charges together in federal court.

Williams Sr.’s release doesn’t mean he’s off the hook entirely, but it does mean he’ll spend the next month and a half preparing his defense from outside prison walls instead of behind bars.