Amerie’s Husband Ordered To Hand Over Harddrives With Music & Pay Thousands In Child Support

Amerie’s ex-husband must hand over her music files and pay $2,298 monthly in child support after losing his $1.75M lawsuit.

Amerie just got the legal win she needed in her divorce from Lenny Nicholson, and the court made it crystal clear who’s walking away with what.

The judge ordered Nicholson to hand over all of her TV tracks and an external hard drive containing her music files that he’d been holding onto, according to the settlement details, TMZ reports.

She also kept her music businesses, Amerie Inc., Cer One Touring, and Mi Suk Publishing, plus a 2016 Range Rover. That’s the foundation she’s building on moving forward.

On the financial side, the court ordered Nicholson to pay $2,298 every single month in child support for their son, and Amerie was awarded primary physical custody with Nicholson getting parenting time every third weekend.

The judge found Amerie’s monthly income to be $5,735 while Nicholson’s came in at $10,000, but that didn’t stop him from asking for everything.

He claimed he’d been her manager, tour producer, performance director, and business strategist for over two decades and demanded $1.75 million in unpaid commissions, $150,000 for emotional distress from her verbal attacks, and spousal support on top of that.

The judge shut all of it down.

Amerie first opened up about the split during a June 2025 interview with Angela Yee at the BET Awards, saying, “We’re going through the divorce now, but we’ve been separated since 2023.”

She reflected on what the experience taught her, explaining that “everything is a lesson to help you grow” and that she doesn’t believe in settling for less than what amplifies both people in a relationship.

When asked about dating again, she kept it real: “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been separated, let’s be real.”

Amerie’s been teasing new music with producer Troy Taylor, signaling she’s ready to move forward creatively while handling her personal business.