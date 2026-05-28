Ice Cube Says New “Friday” Is Laugh Out Loud Funny

Ice Cube and Mike Epps confirm the new Friday movie “Last Friday” is in development and gave some details on what to expect.

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are bringing the Friday franchise back with “Last Friday” and a massive celebration event.

The legendary duo sat down with Big Boy to reveal what’s next for one of Hip-Hop culture’s most iconic movie franchises.

After 31 years since the original “Friday” dropped, Ice Cube and Mike Epps confirmed they’re actively writing the script for the next installment, titled “Last Friday.”

“We writing the script right now,” Cube said during the interview. The new film marks a significant moment for the franchise, which has become a cultural touchstone for generations.

Cube’s approach to casting has always been about finding the right fit for each character.

“I mean, being fans of movies like ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ and ‘Coming to America’ we was like, ‘Yo, we could do our version.’ Me and DJ Pooh, that’s all we doing if we together, is laughing about everything under the sun. You know that [’Friday’] was our first script together. It was my third script.”

The two also discussed the importance of letting actors bring their own energy to their roles. Cube emphasized that he gives performers the script first, then lets them improvise.

“Yeah. To me, you know, when people say, ‘We adlibed the whole thing.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up, the script is laugh-out-loud funny. Before we even shoot it. It’s no shooting the script until everybody that read it is laughing.”