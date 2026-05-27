Kevin Hart Defends HartBeat Downsizing “My Company Was Too Big

Kevin Hart is pushing back hard against reports painting his media company in a negative light.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the comedian addressed a recent LA Times article that claimed HartBeat Productions was in chaos following layoffs and executive shakeups.

Hart called the story clickbait designed to capitalize on his recent roast special. “It’s dumb,” he said bluntly. “People are looking for clicks, man.”

The real story, according to Hart, is far different. He downsized HartBeat like every other entertainment company right now. Cutting overhead expenses is a basic business strategy.

“Reducing overhead expenses means you cut back. Why? Because you want to keep your margins a plus, conservative,” Hart explained. “Making sure that my business operates efficiently is what I did.”

Hart recently inked a major deal with Authentic Brands Group, the luxury conglomerate behind brands like Reebok, Champion, and Guess Jeans. Some outlets reported this marked the end of HartBeat.

Hart made clear that’s not the case.

“Kevin Hart will never do a movie or project and allow someone else to produce for me,” he said. “It has to come from the concepts of the minds that I believe are great underneath the HartBeat umbrella.”

His executive team and creative staff remain in place. Hart simply cut the fat.

“My company was too big. I don’t need 80 people to operate how we’re operating now,” he said. “Downsize. Save the money.”

HartBeat continues producing content at a high level. Netflix just released “Funny as Hell,” his latest special. “The Roast” was produced by HartBeat. His upcoming film “72 Hours” is also a HartBeat production.

The Authentic Brands Group partnership actually expands Hart’s reach. Through ABG, he’s now part of an ecosystem that includes luxury brands and operates at a massive scale.