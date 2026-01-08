Kevin Hart Becomes Shareholder In $32 Billion Empire With ABG Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart has become a shareholder in Authentic Brands Group’s $32 billion empire, joining Shaq and David Beckham.

‌Kevin Hart made a major business move, positioning himself alongside entertainment’s biggest brand builders, by announcing his strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

The comedian and entrepreneur becomes both a co-owner of his brand and a shareholder in the company that manages more than 50 global brands, collectively worth $32 billion in annual retail sales.

The partnership puts Hart in the same league as Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham, who have built massive wealth through similar deals with Authentic Brands Group.

Hart’s agreement gives him co-ownership and management control of the Kevin Hart brand while expanding his reach through Authentic’s global infrastructure that reaches nearly one billion social media followers worldwide.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification,” Hart said in the official announcement. “I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level.”

Hart brings serious star power to the deal with 292 million social media followers and films that have grossed over $4.23 billion globally.

His existing business portfolio includes Hartbeat Productions, Gran Coramino tequila, and partnerships with major brands such as Qatar Airways, Netflix, NBCUniversal, JPMorgan Chase, DraftKings, Verizon, SharkNinja, and C4 Energy.

“I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of,” Hart explained in his statement about the partnership.

Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter praised Hart’s business instincts and cultural impact in announcing the deal.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” Salter said. “His creative vision, business instincts and cultural impact are unmatched.”

The partnership follows a proven model that has created massive wealth for other celebrity partners. Corey Salter, Authentic’s President of Entertainment and International, highlighted Hart’s potential for global expansion.

“Kevin represents the future of entertainment-driven IP, and together we will expand his brand across new categories and geographies, strengthening the entire Authentic network,” he said.

The partnership gives him control over his intellectual property while providing the resources to scale globally through Authentic’s platform.

Authentic Brands Group manages an impressive roster of brands, including Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, and major retail brands such as Brooks Brothers, Nautica, and Eddie Bauer.

The company’s digital-first approach has created a powerful ecosystem that generates revenue across multiple channels. The financial terms of Hart’s deal were not disclosed, but the structure mirrors successful partnerships that have created substantial wealth for other celebrity shareholders.

Shaq became Authentic’s second-largest individual shareholder through his 2015 deal and has built significant wealth as the company has acquired brands such as Champion, Reebok, and Forever 21.