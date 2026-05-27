Gucci Mane Explains Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia: “Ticking Time Bomb”

Gucci Mane opened up about his lifelong battle with mental illness in a powerful ABC “Nightline” interview, discussing his bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

The 46-year-old trap pioneer discussed how these conditions, combined with severe addiction, nearly destroyed his life and career.

The Atlanta rapper detailed his struggles in his recently released memoir, “Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man,” which dropped October 14, 2025.

In the book and interview, Gucci Mane explained the devastating impact of his diagnosis and the role his wife Keyshia Ka’oir played in his recovery.

“For the greater part of my 20s and part of my 30s, I struggled with severe addiction along with a dormant mood disorder that suddenly became active and destroyed my mental health,” Gucci Mane said. “I wanted to help people and I needed to write a book to kind of be like a handbook or manual for artists that’s going through something. Let them know, ‘hey, I’ve been through this. If I can do it, you can do it.’ And this is what I did to get past it.”

Gucci Mane described “episodes.” Stretches where his mental state deteriorates dramatically. During these periods, he experiences blackouts, memory loss, and auditory hallucinations that push him toward dangerous behavior.

“The episode is a brief day or up to a week to a month of me not really thinking rational, hearing voices and not being myself and at the same time doing things that are super irresponsible. It’s a total loss of control. It starts building. It starts just building like a snowball.

In his book, he described his thought: “My brain sometimes is like a ticking time bomb. Tick tick tick. When the bomb’s gone off, so much harm has been done to me, to the people I love, to my music, hell, even to the streets,” he explained.

Ka’oir stood by her husband through his darkest moments, even when his behavior became unpredictable and dangerous. She revealed the toll his episodes took on their relationship and how she recognized the severity of his condition.

“I felt like if I left that would be the end of him. He might hurt himself or hurt others cause when he gets into these episodes, he becomes very dangerous. He does have different personalities during different episodes. He thought he was a monster. He really did. Another episode we called him like Jason, like ‘Friday the 13th,’ like Mad Max. That’s the gangster one that would hurt you. It can be bad. It can be really bad,” Ka’oir said.

The rapper’s public struggles have been documented over the years. Gucci was charged with murder in 2005 after Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark III was shot and killed at a home in Decatur, Georgia.

Gucci Mane said Clark and other men broke into the house and that he fired to defend himself. Prosecutors dropped the charge on December 30, 2005, saying there was not enough evidence.

He was not tried or convicted of the killing. Another infamous and less violent moment came in 2011 when he got an ice cream cone tattooed on his face.

Gucci Mane now says that the decision happened during a psychotic break when he was desperately trying to feel something, anything, to pull himself out of his mental state.

“I really felt numb and I kept going getting tattoos to try to make me feel something. I don’t know if I wanted to get a feeling or reaction out of myself to drive me out of something, but it just get more and more extreme and delayed to the ice cream cone tattoo,” he said.

Despite his battles, Gucci Mane has maintained an incredible career. He’s a Grammy nominee and is credited as one of the most influential Atlanta rappers.