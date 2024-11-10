Amerie Teases New Music with Troy Taylor: A Melodic Return with ‘Undeniable’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amerie has set the R&B world on fire with her return to music.

R&B star Amerie gave fans an exclusive taste of her upcoming project last night, collaborating with renowned producer Troy Taylor.

They have a whopping 27 song ideas on the table and the two creative powerhouses have generated a lot of excitement.

There is not a lot more information at the moment, but the prevailing song is called “Undeniable.” The preview has left fans buzzing as Amerie’s smooth vocals and Taylor’s polished production suggest a sound both familiar and fresh.

“This is new music. The amazing Troy Taylor. We have 27 ideas, but today we cut the very first record. We’re just getting started.”

“Her voice has not changed – its mint condition classic. That’s what I’m trying to tell ya’ll,” Taylor said to the public watching.

And those people were a smorgasbord of celebrity professing their live for “Undeniable.” Fat Joe and DJ Premier both expressed their pleasure in the union.

Then, they played “Undeniable” back for people to hear.

Amerie has consistently showcased her genre-blending style, leaving an indelible mark on R&B since her breakout hits like “1 Thing” and “Why Don’t We Fall in Love“

Known for her ability to create music that seamlessly balances vibrant energy with emotional depth, she’s paired perfectly with Taylor. He’s a celebrated veteran producer heralded for his work with artists like Trey Songz, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, the Isley Brothers and many others.

The Amerie-Taylor collaboration is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated R&B projects on the horizon. There’s no work on when the album could drop.