Producer/Writer Rodney Barnes Talks “Boondocks,” “Sinners,” Batman & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

At Fan Expo Philadelphia, Rodney Barnes discusses Killadelphia, The Boondocks, and the evolving challenges of storytelling in the age of social media with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

At this year’s Fan Expo in Philadelphia, AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur caught up with one of the most influential creative voices in television, comics and pop culture—Rodney Barnes.

Barnes is known for his work on The Boondocks, Everybody Hates Chris, and more recently his acclaimed horror comic Killadelphia. He continues to leave a deep imprint across multiple mediums, including the acclained Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty With a resume, ahem CV, that includes screenwriting, producing, and crafting iconic characters, his storytelling brilliance stretches from animated satire to the supernatural.

In this candid conversation, Barnes opens up about his East Coast roots, the evolution of The Boondocks, adapting comics for the screen and his enduring love for Swamp Thing. He explains why authenticity and connection still matter in Hollywood. Delve into the mind of a true culture-shaper.

AllHipHop: Chuck Creekmur here with AllHipHop and Certified Squad. We’re here with Rodney Barnes—the legend, the writer, the storyteller. What else are you nowadays?

Rodney Barnes: Just writer / producer primarily. I mean, TV more than anything else, but I got this love for comic books that I just can’t let go.

AllHipHop: Much respect. A lot of people don’t know The Boondocks is on your résumé.

Rodney Barnes: We don’t do résumés anymore. [Laughs] Just LinkedIn now.

AllHipHop: How you doing, man?

Rodney Barnes: I’m good, just busy here in Philly. I try to hit the East Coast towns once a year since I live in L.A.—Baltimore, Philly, D.C. I love coming to these cities.

AllHipHop: What about New York?

Rodney Barnes: We do New York every year. It’s always wild—kind of like San Diego [Comic-Con].

AllHipHop: How’s Fan Expo going for you?

Rodney Barnes: It’s not as busy on Sunday, but Friday and Saturday were great. Those are always the hot days for business.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about your work. You’ve got several titles out. Have any been converted into shows yet?

Rodney Barnes: Killadelphia has been optioned. That’s the one people ask about most. Levantine Films optioned it. We’re doing our best to get it set up, just shopping it around.

AllHipHop: Killadelphia is such a dope concept. Why Philly?

Rodney Barnes: I loved the name. When I was a kid in the Boy Scouts, we’d come to Philly for field trips—see the Liberty Bell, all that history. Juxtaposing the idea of democracy with the social ills of today—it felt like the perfect setting.

AllHipHop: Delaware wasn’t hard enough for you? [Laughs] We used to call Wilmington “Kilmington.” [For the record, I never did that.]

Rodney Barnes: [Laughs] Philly sounds a lot harder. But I actually have an idea for something set in Delaware. Can’t say it on camera yet, though.

AllHipHop: Now about The Boondocks. Any chance it comes back?

Rodney Barnes: Never say never. But it’s a different time now. Back then, social media wasn’t like it is today. Now you can offend someone and they’ll jump on Twitter—or “X”—immediately. Corporations don’t like that. We had way less oversight back in the day.

AllHipHop: It’s a whole new world. How do you feel about The Boondocks being a part of your legacy?

Rodney Barnes: Very proud. I was doing My Wife and Kids and Everybody Hates Chris during the day, then working on The Boondocks at night. It was a great mix that helped me find my voice as a writer.

AllHipHop: What are you most proud of overall?

Rodney Barnes: Just being able to do it this long. Making a living through creativity. If you’d told 8-year-old me that I’d be doing comics, TV, and film, I’d have called you crazy. But I did it—coming from Maryland to L.A., and actually making it work.

AllHipHop: I see you with everybody—Xzibit was one recently.

Rodney Barnes: [Laughs] When you grow up in a small town, friendships just happen. But in Hollywood, it’s different. I value real relationships, People who love their families, who you can relate to. If we can build together and make money? Even better.

AllHipHop: Final question—favorite superhero growing up?

Rodney Barnes: Swamp Thing. Then Batman. I liked the darker stuff, especially when it leaned into horror. Bernie Wrightson and Len Wein’s Swamp Thing from the ’70s, then Alan Moore’s run—that was my favorite. I’ve written Batman, but one day I will write Swamp Thing.

AllHipHop: That’s dope. Rodney, thank you, brother.

Rodney Barnes: Thank you, man. Appreciate you.

For more on Fan Expo, go here.