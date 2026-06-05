Quincy Brown Reimagines Pops Al B. Sure!’s “Nite and Day” But There Is Weird Twist

Quincy and Al B. Sure! have a reunion that was not what anybody thought it was.

Quincy is bringing “Nite and Day” back to life, but the real story might be the reunion behind the music. For years, the relationship between Al B. Sure! and his son Quincy Brown seemed complicated, layered with family history, industry politics and plenty of public speculation. Now, at least from the outside looking in, things appear to be in a much better place.

As many Hip-Hop and R&B fans know, Quincy is the biological son of Al B. Sure! and the late Kim Porter. After Kim’s relationship with Sean Combs, Quincy grew up closely connected to Diddy’s family and eventually became a familiar face in the Bad Boy orbit. That dynamic has always made people wonder about the father-son relationship between Quincy and Al.

Now comes a surprising full circle moment.

Quincy reimagined his father’s classic “Nite and Day,” and the comments section loved it. And, let’s be honest. Nobody is topping the original. That’s not happening. But…there is something else afoot.

There appeared to be some AI-assisted imagery of Kim Porter. Numerous people, myself included, were happy to see them seamlessly blend AI with real life. And then, I looked again…in fact, I looked on YouTube. Mr. B Sure! This is old! He was wishing his song happy birthday but did not mention that the video is almost a decade old! That’s why Kim Porter is in the video looking lovely and Al has a fuller face.

Well, we can at least say he loves his son. But, Al B Needs some more classes on social media etiquette! Too many of us thought this was a new video.

Here’s his original classic.