Famous Actress Caught Smoking Crack In Ex’s Closet With His Dog

Theresa Randle’s ex filed a restraining order after finding her smoking crack in his closet with his dog during a June 1 home invasion.

Theresa Randle walked into her ex’s home uninvited on June 1 and was discovered sitting in his closet smoking crack while holding his dog, according to court documents filed this week.

The “Bad Boys” actress, now 61, has become entangled in a legal nightmare that reveals a troubling pattern of behavior spanning multiple arrests and restraining orders over the past two years.

Her ex-boyfriend Dario Pallini, who dated the actress for two years before their 2024 split, filed a petition claiming she’s been harassing him relentlessly since their breakup.

When Pallini arrived home that June afternoon, he discovered Randle in his closet and immediately told her to leave.

She allegedly responded with hostility, telling him, “she doesn’t bow down to no man, you Aryan p############,” before the situation turned violent.

According to TMZ, when Pallini threatened to call the police, Randle threw a can of vegetables at his head, striking him before officers arrived and forcing Pallini to leave his residence.

But the June 1 incident wasn’t the first time Pallini claims she’d invaded his space while under the influence.

Pallini alleges that on May 18, he woke to find Randle already inside his apartment, high and cleaning his house while insisting he owed her money.

When he refused her demands, she allegedly threatened to shoot him and grabbed a pole from his medical bed, swinging it at his head and hitting his shoulder before he managed to take it from her.

It’s sad because she was once positioned alongside Hollywood’s biggest names.

She starred opposite Denzel Washington in “Malcolm X,” worked with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence across three “Bad Boys” films, and appeared in “Beverly Hills Cop III” with Eddie Murphy, plus roles in “Space Jam,” “Spawn,” “Sugar Hill,” and “Girl 6.”

Yet her recent years have been marked by legal chaos rather than cinematic success.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order with a hearing scheduled for June 23, 2026, and hopefully, this situation becomes a turning point where she receives the treatment and support necessary to reclaim her life from addiction’s grip.