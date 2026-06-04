Fetty Wap Sends Flowers To Principal After Yearbook Lyric Disaster

Fetty Wap sent flowers to Katie O’Connell after she was placed on leave over his ‘Trap Queen’ lyric appearing in her school’s yearbook.

Fetty Wap sent flowers to Katie O’Connell, the former principal of Trout Creek Academy in St. Johns County, Florida, after she was placed on administrative leave over a lyric from his 2015 hit “Trap Queen” that appeared in the school’s yearbook.

The controversy started when the opening page of the 2025-2026 yearbook featured the quote “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though”—a direct line from Fetty Wap’s popular song—and attributed it to O’Connell.

The St. Johns County School District placed her on paid administrative leave on May 20 following the discovery.

O’Connell denied any involvement.

“I did not put that quote in the yearbook nor did I approve that quote to be in the yearbook,” she said. She explained that she had approved the yearbook twice on April 9, but the problematic quote appeared without her knowledge or consent.

The story went viral, catching the attention of Fetty Wap’s team.

Rather than ignore the situation, the rapper’s publicist reached out to Action News Jax to get O’Connell’s name so he could send her flowers.

According to the news outlet, the publicist said Fetty Wap didn’t want to draw more attention to the controversy, he simply wanted to make O’Connell smile.

O’Connell’s attorney, Jack Webb, confirmed that his client was appreciative of the gesture.