Marco Rubio Quotes Kanye West While Testifying About Hezbollah Threat To Lebanon & Israel

Marco Rubio just proved he’s not slowing down with the Hip-Hop references in official government settings, this time dropping a Kanye West lyric during congressional testimony about the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The Secretary of State told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the situation’s complexity stretches back decades, then quoted West’s 2007 track “Stronger” to make his point about how long tensions have been brewing in the region.

“This has been going on since OJ had Isotoners,” Rubio said, pulling directly from the Grammy-winning production off West’s Graduation album.

What makes this moment particularly loaded is the timing and the artist he chose.

According to the NY Post, Rubio’s been building a reputation as the rap-fluent politician, but using Kanye’s words while the rapper’s facing serious backlash over antisemitic remarks creates an uncomfortable irony.

A Dutch court just approved Kanye’s performances in the Netherlands despite a Jewish organization’s attempt to block the concerts, with the Central Jewish Council expressing frustration that the ruling seemed to normalize antisemitism.

The contrast between Rubio invoking West’s artistry and the ongoing controversy surrounding the artist’s statements about Jewish people adds layers to what might otherwise be a lighthearted political moment.

Rubio’s not new to this game. He’s previously channeled Public Enemy’s “Welcome to the Terrordome,” referenced Cypress Hill’s “Insane in the Brain,” quoted Ice Cube’s “Check Yo Self,” and pulled from Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” when discussing foreign policy.

The Florida native has been vocal about his love for Hip-Hop since at least 2012, when he told GQ that Tupac’s “

All Eyez On Me ranks among the greatest rap albums ever made.

His references aren’t random either. They’re strategic, calculated moments designed to communicate complex geopolitical situations through cultural language his audience understands.

The irony deepens when you consider Benjamin Netanyahu’s history with Kanye.

Netanyahu previously called Trump’s dinner with the rapper a “mistake”, and later dismissed West’s antisemitic remarks as “stupidities” when asked if Israel would formally respond.

Now Rubio’s using that same artist’s lyrics to discuss Middle Eastern conflict. approval.